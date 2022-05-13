Sturgeon Bay Historical Society Foundation celebrates 1923 Fund donation

There will be a second Farmer’s Market in Door County where you can use your FoodShare dollars this summer. The United Way of Door County announced this week that it would be offering its token program at the Jacksonport Farmer’s Market this year in addition to the Sturgeon Bay Farm Market. Foodshare/Snap beneficiaries can exchange their funds for one-dollar tokens that can be redeemed for eligible items at participating vendors. By increasing access to locally grown produce, Community Impact Coordinator Shauna Blackledge says the token program is a win-win for everybody.
You may still see a familiar face walking around the city, but not in her familiar role with Destination Sturgeon Bay. The organization announced earlier this month that Carly Sarkis would be moving on from her role as Destination Sturgeon Bay’s Marketing and Events Coordinator. Sarkis has been in the role for the last three years, two of which has included dealing with the impact of the pandemic. Sarkis says she is going to miss talking to businesses about telling their stories and working with visitors to make their trips special, but she is proud of what she has helped accomplish during her tenure.
The Sturgeon Bay Common Council will be holding two public hearings at Tuesday’s meeting on Levy Special Assessments. One hearing will be on for new curbing and improvements in the alley on the west side between the Culligan business and Kitty O’Reilly’s, which plans to extend an existing building in the back. The other hearing is about the sidewalks on 14th Avenue and Rhode Island Street. Sturgeon Bay Administrator Josh VanLieshout shares details on other agenda items for Tuesday night.
Thanks to a pair of grants, you will see more cheese churned out by a local cheesemaker. Renard’s Cheese, located in Sturgeon Bay and Algoma, was one of 19 Wisconsin dairy processors to receive a Dairy Processor Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection earlier this month. The $24,000 grant will be used to develop a new Factory Equipment Grant to ease the physical demands of artisan cheese making and increase production capabilities. Renard’s Cheese produced over three million pounds of cheese last year but had to turn away orders for almost as much because of production limits. As they plan their expansion efforts in the future, owners Chris and Ann Renard say the grant dollars will go a long way.
More of your neighbors may be testing positive for COVID-19, but it is not impacting Door and Kewaunee counties like other places in the state. As of last Friday, Door and Kewaunee counties were two of 27 counties listed in the low COVID-19 community level, which is measured by new hospitalizations for COVID-19, current hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients or hospital capacity, and new COVID-19 cases. Seven counties are in the high category, prompting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to recommend residents there put on a face mask when exploring indoor spaces. Data released by the Kewaunee County Public Health Department showed 36 new cases of COVID-19 last week, 10 of which were still considered active. There were no recent hospitalizations or deaths recorded. In Door County’s Monday situation update, 61 of the almost 150 tests came back positive for COVID-19. Two more hospitalizations but no deaths were added to the ongoing tally. The death toll hit one million this weekend, over 740,000 of whom were over the age of 65.
The head of a conservancy in Kaukauna said last week that her environmental center hasn’t suffered much directly from the recent strain of avian influenza, but she offered advice to limit its reach on the local ecology. Debra Nowak is the director and a naturalist at 1000 Islands Environmental...
Door County’s state parks are preparing to welcome you for what expects to be another busy season. The pandemic has set off record years for attendance at Wisconsin state parks, thanks to people wanting to get outside and explore. The reopening of Rock Island State Park, the new Eagle Tower at Peninsula State Park, and Newport State Park’s International Dark Sky designation have only fueled the popularity of three of Door County’s selections. Park Superintendent Eric Hyde says final preparations are underway.
The battle of the harbors goes to the bayside Sunday as Egg Harbor welcomes Baileys Harbor. Both teams were on the opposite sides of blowouts last week with the Indians pounding Institute 26-1 while the A's were on the short end of a 18-1 decision to Washington Island. Quinn Struck...
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Bottoms up! A new brewery held a ceremonial groundbreaking event on Friday in the City of De Pere. Cocoon Brewing will be opening a 6,000-square-foot brewery that is expected to feature a large taproom and outdoor beer garden. “I’ve been a home-brewer for about...
The Egg Harbor Indians easily won the first battle of the harbors this Door County Baseball League, beating Baileys Harbor 18-2. The Indians scored three runs in the second inning and four in the sixth inning to put the game out of reach with plenty of room for error. The A's scored their single tallies in the first and fourth innings.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Dozens of people marched for pro-choice rights in Green Bay Saturday. The march concluded at the Brown County Courthouse. Many brought signs reading sayings like “Bans Off My Body” and “We Demand Abortion Justice.”. “It’s a nationwide call to action. Hundreds of...
MENASHA, Wis–Work has re-started on the Brin Project in downtown Menasha. Construction was put on hold in late March when terms of the architectural drawings submitted for state approval were submitted before the city approved the building permits for the project. In an update from the Menasha Department of...
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - St. Norbert College’s commencement was a family affair for the Earings. Triplets Taylor, Madison and Kylie Earing finished their undergraduate degrees together. “Us together just made it feel more like home,” Kylie said when reflecting on her college experience. Taylor majored in Sociology...
A home along State Highway 42 in Algoma was destroyed and two house pets perished in a fire that took place Sunday and restarted again on Monday. The initial fire started after 2 p.m. on Sunday at N8602 STH 42, sending the Algoma Fire Department to work before calling for assistance from the Kewaunee and Southern Door Fire Departments. When crews arrived, smoke and flames were already showing. Algoma Fire Chief Tom Ackerman says they went to work right away, but it was too late to try and save the building.
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Former Green Bay state lawmaker and restauranteur Karl Van Roy died this week at the age of 83. Van Roy represented the Green Bay area and the 90th District in the State Assembly for 10 years until retiring in 2013. Before that, he owned River’s Bend Supper Club for 24 years.
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV)-Cleanup continues in Oconto County after that storm Friday that some long time residents say brought the worst flooding they’ve ever seen in this area. The Bauer’s are one of the families cleaning up. The heavy rains brought heavy flooding to their yard, the street they live on, and about a foot […]
OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind. For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.
Southern Door High School will be the scene where a new champion will be crowned in Packerland track and field. In last year's conference championships hosted at Peshtigo, the Sevastopol girls and the Kewaunee boys won their respective titles. At the relays meet held earlier this season, the Southern Door girls and the Kewaunee boys were crowned champions in Algoma.
