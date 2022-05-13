Sturgeon Bay Historical Society Foundation celebrates 1923 Fund donation

More of your neighbors may be testing positive for COVID-19, but it is not impacting Door and Kewaunee counties like other places in the state. As of last Friday, Door and Kewaunee counties were two of 27 counties listed in the low COVID-19 community level, which is measured by new hospitalizations for COVID-19, current hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients or hospital capacity, and new COVID-19 cases. Seven counties are in the high category, prompting the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to recommend residents there put on a face mask when exploring indoor spaces. Data released by the Kewaunee County Public Health Department showed 36 new cases of COVID-19 last week, 10 of which were still considered active. There were no recent hospitalizations or deaths recorded. In Door County’s Monday situation update, 61 of the almost 150 tests came back positive for COVID-19. Two more hospitalizations but no deaths were added to the ongoing tally. The death toll hit one million this weekend, over 740,000 of whom were over the age of 65.

