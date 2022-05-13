Accused cop-killer’s daughter arrested in Darlington County; 4th incident with law enforcement in 2 years

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of an accused cop-killer was arrested Thursday in Darlington County — the fourth time she’s been arrested for a run-in with law enforcement since 2020.

Kellie Nicole Hopkins was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue light, disregarding a stop sign, habitual traffic offender, and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

News13 has reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for more details about the arrest and are waiting to hear back.

She was most recently arrested in April on DUI and resisting arrest charges.

Hopkins is the daughter of Fred Hopkins, who is accused of killing Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and wounding five other officers in October 2018. The shooting happened when deputies went to his home to interview his son, Seth, about allegations of sex crimes against a child.

In June 2021 , Kellie Hopkins was arrested on several traffic-related charges after police were called to investigate a crash involving a parked vehicle in which she left the scene.

She was also arrested in December 2020 for public disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and assault on a police officer after Florence County sheriff’s deputies were called a vehicle crash near Darlington Street and Holloway Drive for a disorderly female. She was arrested after refusing commands to calm down, deputies said.

