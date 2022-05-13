ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Darlington County, SC

Accused cop-killer’s daughter arrested in Darlington County; 4th incident with law enforcement in 2 years

By Kevin Accettulla
 3 days ago

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The daughter of an accused cop-killer was arrested Thursday in Darlington County — the fourth time she’s been arrested for a run-in with law enforcement since 2020.

Kellie Nicole Hopkins was arrested and charged with failure to stop for blue light, disregarding a stop sign, habitual traffic offender, and unlawful possession of paraphernalia.

News13 has reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office for more details about the arrest and are waiting to hear back.

She was most recently arrested in April on DUI and resisting arrest charges.

Hopkins is the daughter of Fred Hopkins, who is accused of killing Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigator Farrah Turner and Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and wounding five other officers in October 2018. The shooting happened when deputies went to his home to interview his son, Seth, about allegations of sex crimes against a child.

In June 2021 , Kellie Hopkins was arrested on several traffic-related charges after police were called to investigate a crash involving a parked vehicle in which she left the scene.

She was also arrested in December 2020 for public disorderly conduct, assault and battery, and assault on a police officer after Florence County sheriff’s deputies were called a vehicle crash near Darlington Street and Holloway Drive for a disorderly female. She was arrested after refusing commands to calm down, deputies said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Rebecca Hoehn
2d ago

what her father did has nothing to do with her. she's been in trouble with the law. but no reason to bring up what he did has nothing to do with what she's done. so she is innocent till she is proven guilty and if she goes to trial what her dad did I feel could impact what she's charged with

2
2d ago

Seems like they are tryna use what her dad did against her. What her dad did ain’t got nothing to do with what she is doing now.

2
