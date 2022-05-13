ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

'In It To Win It': North Carolina Man Scores $1 Million Lottery Prize

By Sarah Tate
WHQC HITS 96.1
WHQC HITS 96.1
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSCyF_0fdR7oko00
Photo: Getty Images

You have to spend money to make money. That's how one man in North Carolina describes how he plays the lottery and how he ended up winning a massive $1 million prize.

"People ask me why I keep playing and I tell them, 'scared money don't make money,'" said James Perkins .

The 53-year-old Elizabethtown man who is "in it to win it" recently tried his luck once again at the state lottery, picking up a $30 scratch-off ticket for the Millionaire Maker game from the Community Mart on East Broad Street, according to a release from the NC Education Lottery .

Perkins waited until he returned home to scratch off his ticket, but when he did he couldn't believe just how lucky he was to score the $1 million prize. Hoping he wasn't seeing things, he ended up calling his wife to check the ticket. Based off her reaction, he realized he truly did win big .

"She started hollering so I figured I must have been right," he recalled.

Perkins claimed his prize at lottery headquarters, choosing to receive his prize either as an annuity of $50,000 per year over the course of 20 years or as a one time, lump sum payment of $600,000. In the end, he chose the latter, bringing home a total of $426,069 after all required state and federal tax withholdings. When asked what he plans to do with his new massive prize, he told lottery officials he wants to set some of his winnings aside for his children's education.

According to lottery officials, Perkins is the 30th person to win one of the top $1 million prizes in the Millionaire Maker game since it launched in March 2021.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Onslow Co. man ‘shaking’ after $2M scratch-off win

RALEIGH, N.C. – Ricky Futrell of Richlands took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won the first $2 million prize on the new scratch-off game. “I’m shaking,” said Futrell. “It’s overwhelming.” Futrell bought his lucky $100 Million Mega Cash ticket from the Speedway on Richlands Highway in Richlands. In collecting the prize, Futrell […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
kiss951.com

List: Counties In North Carolina With the Lowest Closing Cost Rates

Housing prices have truly skyrocketed over the last few years. Homebuyers are often trying to calculate all the expenses they will need to be able to afford their dream home. Saving money during the home buying process is one of the biggest things buyers look to do. But, what about some areas being naturally more expensive than others?
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Enter VisitNC sweepstakes for a chance to win free NC Airbnb trip

Raleigh, N.C. — In an effort to boost rural North Carolina's economy, VisitNC and Airbnb are partnering together to highlight small-town stays. Last year, new Airbnb hosts in North Carolina earned a collective $75 million — and that's not including the added bonus that local businesses receive when people book small-town stays.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lottery#Millionaire Maker#The Community Mart#The Nc Education Lottery
Fox 46 Charlotte

Buc-ee’s set to open 1st South Carolina location

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A massive gas station and travel center spreading across the Southeast from Texas is opening its first location in South Carolina. Buc-ee’s will open its doors in Florence at 6 a.m. Monday and have a ribbon cutting that includes Gov. Henry McMaster and House Speaker Murrell Smith at 10 a.m. The […]
FLORENCE, SC
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in North Carolina

Nestled on the United States’ East Coast, North Carolina is home to breathtaking natural beauty. In the west, the Blue Ridge Mountains have inspired songs about their grandeur, while in the east, you reach the coastal region with glistening pools that sparkle like pearls in the sun. Lakes and bodies of water of all kinds and sizes abound throughout the state. Because many of North Carolina’s lakes border protected territories like national forests and state parks, they have a reputation for being clean and stunning. The natural scenery around the lakes is similarly magnificent and makes for ideal vacation spots. So, whether you want to try your hand at fishing or relax on the shore, North Carolina has a lake to suit your needs. With so many lakes to choose from, the trickiest part will be deciding which one to visit first. So keep reading to get inspired for your next vacation to 10 of North Carolina’s biggest lakes!
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you live in North Carolina or come here often on holiday, then you probably know that there are lots of great seafood restaurants in the state. In fact, it's one of the foods you should really try when visiting North Carolina. However, since there are so many options to choose from, it can be difficult to pick a restaurant. Don't worry, we got your back. We have put together a list of 3 amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely visit on your next visit. Here are our choices:
UPI News

North Carolina man completes 1,175-mile, 5-month hike

May 13 (UPI) -- A man from North Carolina has completed his 5-month trek along the 1,175-mile North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail. Carrying trekking poles and with his signature full beard, "Trail" Marshall finished the home stretch on May 6, arriving at Jockey's Ridge State Park in Nags Head, N.C. Marshall...
NAGS HEAD, NC
WITN

No charges after brother kills brother in Wayne County

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - No charges will be filed after a brother shot and killed his brother over the weekend. Wayne County deputies say they were called to a home on Weaver Road in the Grantham area on Saturday for a shooting. They found Brooks Taylor in the backyard...
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Missing Raleigh bouncer found safe out of state

Robert Richardson was found outside of North Carolina. No other specific details were given on where he was discovered. Richardson's family said Richardson was 'physically OK' and thanked the media for promoting the effort to find the 41-year-old, who went missing earlier this month after a crash. Friends and family...
RALEIGH, NC
WHQC HITS 96.1

WHQC HITS 96.1

Charlotte, NC
3K+
Followers
811
Post
622K+
Views
ABOUT

All The Hits & The Ace & TJ Show

 https://hits961.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy