Elkhart, TX

‘Our stadium bleachers are unsafe and beyond repair’: Elkhart ISD moves graduation location

By Danica Sauter
 3 days ago

ELKHART, Texas (KETK) – Elkhart ISD will be moving their graduation ceremony from their football stadium after learning that their bleachers are unsafe and “beyond repair.”

“I am so thankful that we made it through football season without an incident,” said Dr. Lamont Smith, Superintendent of Elkhart ISD.

Smith said that it was recently brought to his attention that the bleachers at the Elkhart football field were not safe and decided to get them inspected.

After receiving inspection results from professionals, steel experts said the bleachers should be condemned.

“I am aware that our stadium is more than 70 years old, so naturally, I anticipated receiving a report of items that we needed to address to have it ready in time,” said Smith.

However, due to the conditions of the bleachers, the school district will be moving the graduation to the Lakeview Methodist Copeland Center where it will be air-conditioned and have adequate seating. The graduation ceremony time will remain on May 27 at 8 p.m.

“Had I known in the fall the severity of the condition of the bleachers, I most certainly would have advocated that we not used the facility this season,” said Smith.

Smith added that they are discussing how the recent bleacher findings will impact the 2022 football/band and cheer season.

“We need both short-term and long-term plans to address this incredible need and I will work with our E.I.S.D. team to determine options,” said Smith. “I appreciate your patience and support as we navigate this unfortunate situation.

