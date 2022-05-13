ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Washington, NY

Life At The Harborside

By Julie Prisco
portwashington-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article“We are not a facility; we are a community.” -The Harborside resident Rhoda Finer. At the start of 2022, Port Washington’s senior living community rebranded as The Harborside. Once known as The Amsterdam at Harborside, The Harborside is a community for active and independent adults that offers over 200 classes and...

portwashington-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Holdout threatens massive Long Island development

A developer may be forced to pump the brakes on a massive mixed-use project in Ronkonkoma, as a bus company owner is refusing to yield to an attempted seizure by eminent domain. A depot operated by charter bus company North Fork Express stands in the way of the second phase...
RONKONKOMA, NY
News Channel 34

Governor Hochul provides Monday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress in combating COVID-19 on Monday. “The best way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization from COVID-19 is by getting fully vaccinated and staying up to date on your booster doses,” Governor Hochul said. “We need more New Yorkers to use this important tool so we can […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Around town: May 15

The Riverhead Fire Department is holding its annual fund drive. By now, the community should have received the brochure in the mail and return envelope to send a contribution allowing the firefighters to continue serving the community on a volunteer basis. The Riverhead Fire Department protects 48 square miles and covers the Town of Riverhead as well as parts of the towns of Southampton and Brookhaven. They are on call 14 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. They look forward to teaching annually fire safety training to all the children in the district through their Fire Prevention Program at all the schools, as well as, many preschools. You can send a donation by check or money order to Riverhead Fire Dept Fund Drive Committee, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or can be made online by [email protected] or zelle [email protected]
RIVERHEAD, NY
CBS New York

CDC: Westchester County seeing high COVID transmission rates

NEW YORK -- Westchester is now considered a high COVID transmission county, according to data from the CDC.  That means the county is seeing levels of cases of hospitalizations that are putting a strain on the local health care system. The CDC, along with the state health department, now recommends masks be warn indoors. Suffolk, Nassau, Dutchess, Orange and Putnam counties are also considered high risk transmission areas. Rockland County is at a medium level. CORONAVIRUS PANDEMICComplete COVID Vaccine CoverageVaccination Sites In New York City | Call 877-VAX-4NYCTrack NYC Vaccinations By Zip CodeFind NYC Testing Site Near YouCheck NYC Testing Wait TimesCDC's COVID Vaccine FAQCDC's COVID Tracking Map By CountyResources: Help With Unemployment, Hunger, Mental Health & MoreRemote Learning Tools For Students And Parents At Home
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Washington, NY
Port Washington, NY
Government
City
Amsterdam, NY
City
Roslyn, NY
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Excelsior pass and vaccine doses

ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Let's talk once again about the COVID passport for New Yorkers, the Excelsior Pass. In a story last week, I took you through the steps of how to get your updated vaccination records on the digital pass. Every time you get a shot, either the first vaccine series or boosters, you have to create a new pass.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Draft Redistricting Map Would Move Huntington to 2nd District

Huntington would become part of the Second Congressional District under a draft plan issued Monday by the special master appointed to draw up new lines after Democratic maps were tossed out as gerrrymandering. The proposed Second District would have a north-south orientation, incorporating Huntington, Babylon and most of Islip, and...
HUNTINGTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

7 Hudson Valley Towns Make List of Worst Places to Live in NY

Many people are looking to buy real estate in New York. Here are some cities and towns that financial experts would warn you to stay away from. I've been house hunting in the Hudson Valley for a couple of years now and things aren't looking too good. I had finally saved up just enough money for a significant down payment on my first home and then a global pandemic hits. The pandemic shut down New York City which drove a lot of residents north to the Hudson Valley region. This has made housing almost impossible to find. Houses that were around $265,000 two years ago are now selling for around $350,000. The mortgage interest rate has also increased.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Nursing Home Care#Assisted Living Facility#Internship#The Harborside
riverheadlocal

State should follow Suffolk’s lead on gas tax relief

For the past several months, gas prices nationwide have been at unsustainable highs. The average price of a gallon of gas in New York State is $4.759 a gallon. New York State’s government tried to address this issue earlier this year by passing a law cutting 16 cents off of the 33-cent per gallon existing gas tax temporarily from June 1 to the end of the year. This, although a step in the right direction, is a short-sighted half-measure approach to an issue that is continually straining the wallets of Long Island families.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
therealdeal.com

Charles Cohen eyeing Rye Brook redevelopment

Charles Cohen is cooking up plans for a Westchester County project to replace the shuttered Doral Arrowwood resort. Cohen Brothers Realty Corporation is considering redeveloping the property into a luxury resort and housing project, the Westchester & Fairfield County Business Journals reported. Rye Brook Mayor Jason Klein said a formal proposal could be sent in a matter of months.
RYE BROOK, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Housing
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Honoring Hudson Valley Nursing Professionals

Nurses have always deserved our love and respect. The lengths nurses have gone to support patients and their families during these past few years as we navigated through this global coronavirus pandemic only highlight that. Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley, along with Hudson Valley Hospice and Big Apple Training are honoring Hudson Valley nursing professionals for Nurses Week 2022.
HUDSON, NY
mineolaamerican.com

New Gym, Church Is Coming To Mineola

The Village of Mineola Board of Trustees on May 12 voted in approval for a new fitness training facility and a church to open up in the village. Andrew Flores of Elmont approached the podium in front of the Village Board to talk about his fitness training business called Home Free Fitness to share his intentions to create a fitness training facility inside the strip mall at 250 C Jericho Turnpike, across the street from Jericho Terrace.
MINEOLA, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Here’s Where to Enjoy the Prettiest Patio Dining in Westchester

Why confine your culinary experience to four walls when you can dine al fresco at these fine Westchester establishments?. Argana’s French doors open onto this pretty, between-the-buildings courtyard populated with tables, trees, a crushed-stone bocce court, and diners indulging in the restaurant’s signature tagines and Friday-night belly dancing.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
hofstra.edu

A Message from the President on Masking Indoors

COVID case counts have risen rapidly over the past few weeks and yesterday, the CDC elevated Nassau County to “high” level of community risk, and recommended that everyone be masked indoors. Therefore, Hofstra University will again require masks indoors in all public settings, including classrooms, academic buildings, event...
HEMPSTEAD, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Riverhead Roe Rally Reminds of the Importance of Everyday Engagement

About 200 people gathered in front of the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead Saturday afternoon in support of a woman’s right to chose whether to carry through with a pregnancy, in the wake of the leaked draft U.S. Supreme Court decision to overturn its landmark 1973 Roe Vs. Wade decision.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Town of Oyster Bay plans updates for Fireman’s Field

Fireman’s Field is scheduled to undergo some major upgrades in the coming months. The asphalt parking lot will be refurbished by the Town of Oyster Bay, in the interest of beautifying the area and making it more environmentally friendly. The field has been on the town’s agenda for over...
OYSTER BAY, NY
hofstra.edu

Long Islanders impacted by inflation

Dr. Martin Melkonian, professor of economics, spoke to News 12 for three separate articles on rising costs and bill prices around Long Island, especially because of nationally inflated gas prices. Dr. Melkonian shared with News 12 that inflation will probably continue to rise because of the war in Ukraine, negatively...
HEMPSTEAD, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy