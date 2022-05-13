Life At The Harborside

The Riverhead Fire Department is holding its annual fund drive. By now, the community should have received the brochure in the mail and return envelope to send a contribution allowing the firefighters to continue serving the community on a volunteer basis. The Riverhead Fire Department protects 48 square miles and covers the Town of Riverhead as well as parts of the towns of Southampton and Brookhaven. They are on call 14 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, rain or shine. They look forward to teaching annually fire safety training to all the children in the district through their Fire Prevention Program at all the schools, as well as, many preschools. You can send a donation by check or money order to Riverhead Fire Dept Fund Drive Committee, 540 Roanoke Avenue, Riverhead, NY 11901 or can be made online by [email protected] or zelle [email protected]

RIVERHEAD, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO