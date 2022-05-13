Kids craft a 'keep it 100' pep talk hotline

Jessica Alba, 41, is a prolific actress with dozens of high-profile credits to her name. She’s best known for roles in Fantastic Four, Good Luck Chuck, Valentine’s Day, Little Fockers, The Eye, and Meet Bill, among others. She found success early on, too, with roles like Camp Nowhere and The Secret World of Alex Mack coming as early as age 13. These days, the former child star is busy raising her own little batch of Hollywood royalty, and is now the mother of Honor, 13, and Haven, 10, and Hayes, 4, all with her producer husband Cash Warren, whom she married in 2008. Here’s everything to know about Jessica’s three kids!

