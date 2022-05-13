Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

There are 27 outs in a baseball game, so if 24 of those outs are strikeouts, it's either a remarkable pitching feat or an amazing example of hitting futility — or maybe a bit of both. Either way, that's what happened Saturday night in Dunedin, Florida, when prospects on...
NEW YORK (AP) — The game between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets scheduled for Monday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field. The first game will begin at 3:10...
Class is back in session! I'm Ed Egros — your fun, friendly MLB betting professor. I don't mind you missing a class or two, but I'll make you pay for frequent absences in the form of stadium concessions. And we all know how pricey that can get. We started...
TORONTO (AP) — Substitute Kyle Smith scored on a header off a corner kick in the 92nd minute to give Orlando City a 1-0 victory over Toronto FC on Saturday. Orlando City (6-4-2) had its sixth shutout of the season. Toronto (3-7-2) has been shut out in three straight...
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Johnny Cueto is back in the majors, this time with Chicago White Sox. The 36-year-old Cueto was brought up from Triple-A Charlotte on Monday, and the right-hander was slated to start the opener of a five-game series at Kansas City. Infielder Danny Mendick was sent down.
Things did not start smoothly for Francisco Lindor in Queens. The charismatic, kaleidoscope-haired shortstop was dealt to the Mets in January 2021 and two months later signed a 10-year, $341 million deal that will keep him in blue and orange (and black on Fridays) through the 2031 season. With that massive contract came massive expectations, and for the first two months of last season, Lindor’s on-field production didn’t live up to the hype or the dollar figure.
LINE: Blue Jays -163, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners play the Toronto Blue Jays after Julio Rodriguez had four hits on Sunday in an 8-7 win over the Mets. Toronto has an 18-17 record overall and a 10-6 record at home. The Blue...
Pittsburgh Pirates (15-19, third in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (13-20, fourth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Bryse Wilson (0-2, 5.82 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 20 strikeouts); Cubs: Wade Miley (0-0, 9.00 ERA, 3.33 WHIP, one strikeout) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday...
This was a wild week in baseball. Good teams lost, not-so-great teams won, and that means a shakeup in the power rankings. Let’s get into this week's MLB Top 10. Watch "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander" on YouTube, or subscribe on podcast platforms, including Apple Podcasts. 10. Toronto Blue...
Ben Verlander breaks down his MLB Power Rankings for week 6 and Ben has the New York Yankees at the top once again. The Los Angeles Angels, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers and other round out the Top 10.
Ben Verlander discusses why the Houston Astros continue to be an elite team. The Astros have been hounded by the Los Angeles Angels all season, but keep showing that they are the top team in the AL West.
LINE: Yankees -210, Orioles +176; over/under is 8 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles look to end their three-game skid when they take on the New York Yankees. Baltimore is 14-21 overall and 9-7 in home games. Orioles hitters have a collective .302 on-base percentage, the seventh-ranked percentage in the AL.
