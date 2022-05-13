Mets C James McCann sidelined by broken left hamate bone

Things did not start smoothly for Francisco Lindor in Queens. The charismatic, kaleidoscope-haired shortstop was dealt to the Mets in January 2021 and two months later signed a 10-year, $341 million deal that will keep him in blue and orange (and black on Fridays) through the 2031 season. With that massive contract came massive expectations, and for the first two months of last season, Lindor’s on-field production didn’t live up to the hype or the dollar figure.

