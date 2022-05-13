ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West El Paso man accused of hitting Millie the Chihuahua so hard she suffered factures

By Times staff report
 3 days ago
A man was arrested after being accused of hitting his pet Chihuahua so violently that she suffered multiple fractures.

Anthony Leonard Moore, 29, of West El Paso, is accused of hitting his 3-year-old female Chihuahua Millie on May 7, according to a news release from the El Paso Police Department.

Westside patrol officers responded at 3:52 a.m. to the 100 block of South Resler Drive on an animal cruelty call.

Offices were informed that Moore struck Millie on the torso five times, authorities said.

Further investigation was conducted by the department’s Animal Cruelty Unit, which met with Moore, who admitted to hitting the Chihuahua because she ran off, the release said.

Moore was observed on video picking up Millie by the collar and hitting her on the side of her body as she yelped in pain.

Investigators determined she suffered multiple fractures from being hit by Moore.

A warrant was obtained for Moore and he was arrested and taken to the El Paso County Jail, where he was booked on a charge of cruelty to nonlivestock animals, with a bond of $2,500.

Jail records were not available to show his current status.

KVIA

El Paso man arrested for May 3rd south-central El Paso shooting

EL PASO, Texas – A 23-year-old man has been arrested for the May 3 shooting on the 100 block of Noble. The shooting happened just before 10 pm, sending one person to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, Demarious Evans was taken into custody by the U.S....
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body found inside a fridge in Juarez

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Residents of the Colonia Ex Hipódromo reported to the Juarez’ police of a body found inside a fridge. According to the unit that arrived on scene (Secretaría de Seguridad Publica Municipal) a man was cleaning a house on Montemayor St. and took out the furniture left by previous tenants. Among […]
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Shots fired reported at Studio 6 in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A report of shots fired was reported at Studio 6 in east El Paso Monday afternoon. According to El Paso detective Oviedo, the incident happened at 3:33 p.m. at Studio 6 in Gateway Boulevard West. Officials said no injuries have been reported as of...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

‘I don’t think I did anything wrong,’ woman who jumped into spider monkey enclosure at El Paso Zoo speaks out

EL PASO, Texas — The video was seen worldwide. An El Paso woman jumping into the spider monkey enclosure at the zoo and feeding two of the animals Cheetos in May 2021. For the woman in the video, the backlash was swift. She was arrested and lost her job at an El Paso law firm, and received harassment online from people concerned with the health of the monkeys. She now faces a pending criminal trespass case.
EL PASO, TX
cbs4local.com

Two people sent to hospital following rollover accident in East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas — Emergency crews are responding to a rollover accident that happened on Gateway West and Yarbrough, according to El Paso Fire Department. According to Fire Dispatchers, two people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The call of an accident came in just before...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Man arrested for abusing Chihuahua

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department (EPPD) announced Friday morning the arrest of a man for injuring a 3-year-old Chihuahua named Millie. EPPD officials say 29-year-old Anthony Leonard Moore of West El Paso, was arrested after Westside Patrol Officers responded to an animal cruelty charge shortly before 4 a.m. along the […]
EL PASO, TX
