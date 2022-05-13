ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No foul play indicated after man's body found on South El Paso Street, police say

By Times staff report
The El Paso Times
 3 days ago
No foul play currently is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in the 700 block of South El Paso Street, police said in a news release.

On Thursday, officers from the Central Regional Command were dispatched at 5:24 a.m. to El Paso Street and 4th Street for a welfare check.

Officers found the body of Central El Paso resident Salvador Jaime Gonzalez, 67, lying on the street.

The El Paso Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons Unit conducted an investigation and spoke to several witnesses at the scene.

Gonzalez’s body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Authorities said in a news release Friday that there currently is no indication of foul play.

However, the investigation continues.

The El Paso Times

