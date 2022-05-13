ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

$350K CASH 5 With Quick Cash Jackpot Sold in Berks County

By Kristen Harrison-Oneal
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 3 days ago
MIDDLETOWN, PENNSYLVANIA – One lucky Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket matched all five...

WFMZ-TV Online

New rodizio restaurant in Palmerton brings the 'wow' of Brazil

PALMERTON, Pa. - In Portuguese, the language of Brazil, “Uai,” is a word of exclamation, much as “wow” is in English. So when Meiriane Pessoa and her husband, Soliney, of Whitehall, decided to open a Brazilian rodizio-style all-you-can-eat restaurant Uai Brasil BBQ in Palmerton, they thought “uai” was an appropriate introduction to their food and service.
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings in our area

Rene and Grisellies Benique have opened Ezekiel 47 Cafe at 10 S. Fifth Ave., off Fifth and Penn avenues, in West Reading. The name is in honor of the 47th chapter of the Book of Ezekiel from the Old Testament. The couple serves coffee, tea, sandwiches and more at the cafe, which has an atmosphere of rustic and artistic ambience.
abc27.com

Teen arrested for stolen car in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Lancaster County have arrested a 16-year-old who allegedly stole a car from Baltimore. On Monday morning Northern Lancaster County Regional Police observed a 2013 Ford Fusion partially parked in the roadway. The teen said he ran out of gas and allegedly presented officers a license that belonged to another person.
LANCASTER, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Walk-In Clinic Now Open

Does your pet need basic vaccinations or wellness care? In a hurry or want to save some money? Try Humane Pennsylvania’s Healthy Pets Walk-In Clinic! It’s like a human walk-in clinic, but for animals! Limited wellness services are available without an appointment for only 60% of standard veterinary fees. Now open with limited hours (Wednesdays, 9 A.M. to 1 P.M.) for vaccines, flea and tick products, and wellness exams. Walk in, wait for a vet in our comfy lobby, get your pet’s shots, and go! Available services and pricing are below.
READING, PA
bctv.org

PennDOT Announces Plans Display for US 222 Widening Project in Berks

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) invites the public to participate in a public plans display for a project to widen US 222 in Maidencreek and Richmond townships, Berks County. The purpose of the plans display is to provide details and collect community comments regarding the proposed transportation improvement project....
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Lancaster Farming

Curtain Call: Poultry Truckers Asked to Close Up Empty Trailers

Pennsylvania’s state veterinarian is asking poultry truck drivers to close up their trailers once they have delivered birds. The measure will reduce the risk of spreading avian influenza, Kevin Brightbill said in a Friday industry call. The weather is too warm for poultry to be transported in buttoned-up trucks....
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MyChesCo

Gov. Wolf Calls for $2​,000 Payments, Wage Increase for Pennsylvanians

HARRISBURG, PA — Governor Tom Wolf was joined Friday by Representative Patty Kim at Wesley Union A.M.E. Zion Church in Harrisburg to call on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally act to support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA)-funded $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send ​checks of up to $2,000 to ​millions of Pennsylvanians.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
