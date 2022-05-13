ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famous Actors You Didn't Know Were From Texas

Photo: Getty Images

Some states are known for shoveling out tons of celebrities , from actors to athletes and everything in between. You may not realize how many celebrities are from right here in your own state.

Stacker compiled a list of famous actors from the state. The website states, " Stacker compiled a list of actors that were born in Texas from IMDb’s most popular list."

Here are some famous actors from the Lone Star State:

Jesse Plemons

Plemons is known for his roles in "The Irishman" and "Game Night." He is from Dallas.

Jamie Foxx

Foxx is known for his roles in "Collateral," "Ray," and "The Amazing Spiderman." He is from Terrell.

Matthew McConaughey

McConaughey is known for his roles in "Magic Mike," "Dazed and Confused," and "Dallas Buyers Club." He is from Uvalde.

Owen Wilson

Wilson is known for his roles in "Wedding Crashers," "Wonder," and "Marley & Me." He is from Dallas.

Woody Harrelson

Harrelson is known for his roles in "The Hunger Games" series, "Zombieland," and "Natural Born Killers." He is from Midland.

Bill Paxton

Paxton is known for his roles in "Titanic," "Apollo 13," and "Twister." He is from Fort Worth.

Click here to check out the full list of famous actors from Texas.

NewsRadio 740 is Houston's Local and National News, Weather and Traffic radio station with political analysis from Michael Berry, Jimmy Barrett, Shara Fryer, Sean Hannity, Mark Levin and more!

