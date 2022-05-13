ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion: Working with a Paradise Valley leader

The Town of Paradise Valley has been very fortunate to have some talented individuals serve in our local government.

Our mayor, Jerry Bien-Willner, has provided exceptional public service to our town. His focus, determination, and clear understanding of the issues has kept Paradise Valley moving in a strong, forward direction while preserving the unique character of our town. Jerry’s legal and business background has been invaluable in resolving issues and creating solutions.

We have watched Jerry tackle a number of community issues and he has always responded promptly with professional and knowledgeable solutions.

Four years ago, when we were considering taking away our individual right to choose our own trash hauler, then-Vice Mayor Bien-Willner spoke from the dais cutting through the anger and public outcry on both sides of the issue to articulate a clear, rational solution.

Just two years ago when rioters were looting Fashion Square Mall, less than a mile from town while planning further unrest, our mayor was quietly working around the clock with our police department and his many business contacts to creatively gather resources to help our police protect our town. He humbly does not talk about his sleepless week, but he kept working for us. We thank his wife Robyn and their two children for sharing him with us during that difficult period.

Most notably, since 2019 Jerry has been a tireless leader and coordinator of the town’s efforts to manage short term rentals. We have worked with a small citizen group to lead the town’s lobbying effort at the state legislature. Our group is only a part of the overall effort to manage nuisance short-term rentals. Many others have played their part, but it is Jerry’s quiet strength and vision behind much of the work that has made the effort successful. His ability to stay focused and quietly coordinate all moving parts is a gift to the Town of Paradise Valley.

We have over 160 years of combined business experience and rarely do we get to work with leaders that have the focus and temperament of Jerry Bien-Willner. He is our best choice to continue as mayor.

Editor's Note: Authors Sandra Scanlan, William Hunter, Scott Fey and Tim Dickman are residents of Paradise Valley; author Dave Mason is a resident of Scottsdale. As a group, they worked together on short-term rental issues.

azbex.com

Coolidge Council Restricts New Solar

After nearly a year of lobbying by a citizens’ committee seeking to stop the spread of solar projects on agricultural land, the Coolidge City Council has approved two zoning amendments that remove solar facilities for the list of approved uses. The first amendment removes the Solar Farm classification from...
COOLIDGE, AZ
Jeremy Beren

Lennar Corp purchases Queen Creek land, with plans to build hundreds of new homes

(Queen Creek, Ariz.) — The Lennar Corporation is making final preparations to build nearly 300 new homes in a market regarded annually as the Valley's strongest. On May 3, Lennar closed on a $42 million land parcel in Queen Creek, on which it plans to begin construction on 281 new home sites. Lennar's 90-acre slice is part of a larger, 310-acre masterplan called Madera, which Communities Southwest oversees.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
A local news source for the Town of Paradise Valley, an enclave of the Phoenix area's

