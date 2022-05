Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Jenna Dewan, Steve Kazee, Everly, and Callum are already making the most of the Summer season ahead. The little family decided to jump in the pool to have the best (and cutest) family pool party we’ve seen in a while. On May 14th, Dewan posted a series of pool party photos with her family, calling it a “Summer preview.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) In the first photo,...

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 1 DAY AGO