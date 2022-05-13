ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild can survive salary cap crunch, but can they thrive?

By James O'Brien
NBC Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a franchise-record (by a lot) 310 goals, and a best-ever 113 standings points, the Minnesota Wild just put together their greatest regular season. Unfortunately, that thought won’t resonate — at least not anytime soon — after the Blues ended the Wild’s playoff run a dull...

nhl.nbcsports.com

Comments / 0

The Hockey Writers

NHL

Disappointment palpable as Wild players turn page on 2021-22 season

ST. PAUL -- Only a few days removed from a season-ending loss to the St. Louis Blues in Game 6 of their First Round series, Wild players had exit interviews Monday with coaches and staff as the group heads into what will be a busy offseason. The common theme, not...
NHL

