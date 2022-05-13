ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top prospect Kumar Rocker signs in independent league ahead of MLB Draft

Cover picture for the articleKumar Rocker has signed with a new team. Rocker was the No. 10 overall pick by the New York Mets last year. But he did not end up signing with the team because they had...

