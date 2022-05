Who started the Great Chicago Fire – Peg Leg Sullivan or Mrs. O’Leary? We can debate it until the cows come home. But one thing that we can’t argue with is the science behind the fire. What made Chicago the perfect storm for this disastrous event? The Chicago History Museum’s City on Fire exhibit gives kids a rare opportunity to peek behind the curtain and see what role science played in how the fire started, how long it lasted and how it hindered the city’s rebuilding efforts.

