Fatal Shooting Reported In Alexandria: Police

TRIANGLE, Va. — Prince William County and Dumfries officials are investigating a shooting that left one man dead in a residential parking lot Sunday night. According to Prince William County Police, officers from both agencies responded to a call for a shooting just after 9 p.m. at the 3600 block of Tavern Way, a residential area dotted with townhouses east of Jefferson Davis Highway.
WASHINGTON — A man is in the hospital and police are searching for the people who are responsible for shooting him early Monday morning in Northwest D.C. Police were alerted to the shooting just before 3 a.m. by ShotSpotter, according to Capt. Francis Jenkins, Metropolitan Police Department's Third District Watch Commander.
Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person who commit fraud at a Jiffy Lube earlier this month in Fredericksburg.Police did not provide specifics on what happened at 3300 Plank Road.Can you identify this person? On May 10th, he was involved in a fraudulent incident at the Jif…
Two men were found dead in a Woodbridge, Virginia, apartment Sunday after a resident in the apartment downstairs called police to report a bullet hole in their ceiling. Malik Xavier Lamar Davis, of Woodbridge, and Christian Jamar Roberts, of Dumfries, both 23, were found shot dead in an apartment at Woodbridge Station Apartments.
RESTON, Va. - Authorities say three men were stabbed at a Fairfax County basketball court Sunday. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. in the 11900 block of Baron Cameron Avenue in the Reston area. Police say an argument led to the stabbings. All three were transported to a nearby hospital...
Police tased an elderly woman last week after she fired several shots into an Arlington home, authorities said.Neighbors called Arlington County police just after 9 p.m. on Friday, May 13, to the 3900 block of 26th St. N., saying an elderly woman had gotten into an argument with someone inside the …
Police have released the names of the victims and some of the grizzly details of a murder-suicide that happened in Fairfax County over the weekend. The bodies of Madeline Bregman, 76, and Michael Bregman, 77, were found inside their home in the 10400 block of Stallworth Court, Fairfax County Police…
Montgomery County Police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect caught on surveillance video during two residential burglaries in April and May in the 1100 block of Ripley St. in downtown Silver Spring. “The investigation by detectives has determined that the suspect forcibly entered two residences and...
Authorities have identified the victims killed in the drive-by shooting that killed a man, and a pregnant woman after an emergency delivery in Baltimore last week. Angel Morgan Heather Smith, 38, and Yahmell Montague, 37, were rushed to the hospital after being shot around 8:15 p.m. on the 300 block of E. 23rd Street, police said.
One person was grazed by a bullet on after a car shot another car several times while driving down a Maryland highway in Montgomery County, authorities said. Police responded to a vehicle that was stopped along the Intercounty Connector (ICC)/MD 200 shortly before 1 a.m. on Monday, May 16, Maryland Transportation Authority (MDTA) Police said.
Frederick, Md. (DG) – Two homes were struck by bullets early Friday morning in Frederick. Frederick Police are reporting no one was injured by the incident. Officers responded around 1 AM on May 13th to the 800 block of Jubal Way for a firearm discharge call. Once on scene,...
An arrest has been made in connection with the murder of a Maryland teen that happened earlier this year, authorities said. A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of Jai'lyn Jones, who was found brutally stabbed and mutilated in the 18900 block of Grotto Lane in Germantown on Jan. 24, according to Montgomery County Police.
A Woodbridge man was driving drunk with a 2-year-old family member in the backseat, police said on Monday, May 16. Officer stopped Danny Jose Sarabia, 39, on Thursday, May 12, after he ran a red light just after 11 p.m., Prince William County police said. After speaking with Sarabia, police determi…
The woman who died in last week’s fatal three-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 in Springfield, Virginia, was identified Monday by Virginia State Police. According to authorities, Ciera T. Berry, 28, of Triangle, was driving a Nissan Altima south on I-95 around 3:30 a.m. when she tried to change lanes to the right and struck a Nissan Sentra.
