Fatal Shooting Reported In Alexandria: Police

A fatal shooting was reported in the 2300 block of Richmond Highway in Alexandria on the afternoon of Friday, May 13, Alexandria Police said on Twitter .

At least two people were said to have been shot and one was found dead, police said. A local reporter said a carjacking victim shot two alleged car jackers at a gas station in the area.

Police are looking for a suspect but said there is no threat to the public. This is a developing story so check back for updates.