AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A weak cold front will move into Georgia-Carolina this evening giving us a chance for a few scattered showers this afternoon and into the night, but the front will stall and dissipate before passing through, so temperatures will be well above average for the upcoming week. The storm prediction center has placed the CSRA under a Marginal (1/5) risk for severe weather with that front, impacts should remain low, with a few stronger thunderstorms possible.

AUGUSTA, GA ・ 16 HOURS AGO