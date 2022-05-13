ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Giant mural in downtown Milwaukee celebrates Antetokounmpo

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 3 days ago

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is featured in a mural that will give the two-time NBA MVP a...

localnews8.com

Idaho8.com

Tiring Giannis, Bucks fall short in NBA title repeat bid

The Milwaukee Bucks and star Giannis Antetokounmpo wilted in Game 7 of their second-round playoff series and saw their hopes of repeat NBA championships come to an end. The Boston Celtics won 109-81 to advance to the Eastern Conference finals against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo scored 25 points with 20 rebounds and nine assists, but he tired playing 43 of the game’s first 46 minutes and missed several close-in shots he usually makes. Jrue Holiday scored 21 points and Brook Lopez had 15 points and 10 rebounds for the defending NBA champions.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Williams has 27, Celtics make 22 3s in Game 7 rout of Bucks

BOSTON (AP) — Grant Williams scored a career-high 27 points and hit seven 3-pointers, Jayson Tatum added 23 and the Boston Celtics set a Game 7 record with 22 3-pointers to eliminate the NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks 109-81 on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Boston will face top-seeded Miami beginning Tuesday in a rematch of the 2020 East finals. The Heat beat the Celtics in six games in that series at Walt Disney World. The Celtics trailed early but outscored the Bucks 61- 38 in the second half to cruise to the victory. Boston used a whopping 54-point advantage from behind the arc to improve to 25-9 in decisive seventh games.
NBA
Idaho8.com

After Game 7 win, Mavericks will enjoy, prepare for Warriors

PHOENIX (AP) — The Dallas Mavericks have beaten the NBA’s top team during the regular season and now it’s off to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011. The Mavs are still playing after a dominant 123-90 road win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday in Game 7. Luka Doncic scored 35 points in another stellar performance. The good news for the Mavericks is he’s also getting some help. Spencer Dinwiddie and Jalen Brunson give the Mavs some options as they prepare to face the Golden State Warriors. Game 1 is on Wednesday at Golden State.
DALLAS, TX
Idaho8.com

Doncic leads Mavs over Suns 123-90 in Game 7 blowout

PHOENIX (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Spencer Dinwiddie added 30 off the bench and the Dallas Mavericks stunned the top-seeded Phoenix Suns with a 123-90 win in a Game 7 blowout, advancing to the Western Conference finals for the first time since 2011. Dallas broke through on the road after the home team won the first six games of the series, dominating in a hostile environment from start to finish. Conversely, it was an embarrassing no-show for the playoff-tested Suns, who advanced to the NBA Finals last season with a very similar roster. The Mavericks travel to face the Warriors in Game 1 on Wednesday.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Middleton might have remained out even if Bucks had advanced

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton might not have been available for the Eastern Conference finals even if the Milwaukee Bucks had made it that far. The three-time All-Star missed the Bucks’ last 10 games after spraining the medial collateral ligament in his left knee in Game 2 of a first-round series against the Chicago Bulls. Middleton sat out Milwaukee’s entire second-round series as the Boston Celtics beat the Bucks in seven games to advance to the conference finals beginning Tuesday in Miami. Middleton’s injury forced the Bucks to rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jrue Holiday even more than usual.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Before NBA draft lottery, Lakers already made Pelicans lucky

The New Orleans Pelicans are the lone playoff team among the clubs who can get a boost from lotto luck when the NBA draft lottery is conducted Tuesday night in Chicago. Houston, Orlando and Detroit all share a 14% chance of winning the lottery and the No. 1 pick for the June 23 NBA draft in New York. Auburn’s Jabari Smith, Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren and Duke’s Paolo Banchero are among the top college players available. The Rockets, Magic and Pistons finished at the bottom of the league. The Pelicans are a playoff team who will be in the lottery with a pick traded to them by the Los Angeles Lakers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Idaho8.com

Spoelstra, Udoka have Heat and Celtics ready for East finals

MIAMI (AP) — Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra have enormous respect for each other and a bond that stems from their shared history in the sport. Both grew up in Portland and played in the West Coast Conference before getting into coaching. The two men will face off against each other starting Tuesday for the Eastern Conference’s berth in the NBA Finals. Spoelstra says the matchup makes sense because the teams were the best and most consistent in the East during the regular season. Spoelstra is in his 14th season coaching the Heat, while Udoka is a first-year head coach in Boston.
NBA
Idaho8.com

Suns stinker in Game 7 overshadows excellent regular season

PHOENIX (AP) — The Phoenix Suns are still struggling to explain the aftermath of a 33-point loss to the Dallas Mavericks on their home floor in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. The lopsided loss overshadowed a brilliant regular season for the Suns, who won a franchise-record 64 games during the regular season. Most of the team’s nucleus is under contract for next season, with the notable exception of starting center Deandre Ayton. The big man’s future is among many questions the Suns face in the offseason.
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Buxton and Urshela homer to help Twins beat Guardians 3-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Joe Ryan allowed one run over six innings and was backed by solo homers from Byron Buxton and Gio Urshela as the Minnesota Twins beat the Cleveland Guardians 3-1. Ryan (4-2) threw a career-high 103 pitches and struck out five, with his only blemish a fourth inning changeup that José Ramírez hit over the right field fence for his eighth home run of the season. Buxton hit his 11th home run of the season in the fifth inning. Urshela’s fourth-inning home run was his second home run in as many games. Minnesota leads the American League Central by three games over Cleveland and Chicago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Idaho8.com

Kelsey Plum embracing role as Hammon’s ‘un-guardable’ guard

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon told Kelsey Plum before the season began that she would be the hardest guard in the league to defend. Plum’s offensive prowess is no secret. But her versatility in being able to thread passing seams in the Aces’ new system led Hammon to believe Plum’s ability to run Las Vegas’ high-powered offense could make her the WNBA’s most dangerous guard. Plum is averaging 17.5 points per game and is second-best in the league with 6.8 assists per game for an offense that leads the WNBA with 90.8 points per game.
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

