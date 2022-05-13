ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twitter executive changes aimed at building 'a stronger Twitter', CEO says

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
(Reuters) - Twitter Chief Executive Parag Agrawal said on Friday that he had announced leadership changes and a hiring freeze in order to “build a stronger Twitter,” even as the company is being acquired by billionaire Elon Musk.

“Some have been asking why a ‘lame-duck’ CEO would make these changes if we’re getting acquired anyway,” he wrote in a series of tweets. “While I expect the deal to close, we need to be prepared for all scenarios.”

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

