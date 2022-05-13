Twitter executive changes aimed at building 'a stronger Twitter', CEO says

* KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers * Korean won strengthens against U.S. dollar * South Korea benchmark bond yield flat SEOUL, May 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets: ** South Korean shares rose on Tuesday, led by heavyweight Samsung Electronics, as the easing of some COVID-19 curbs in China supported appetite, although shockingly weak industrial output data from world's second-largest economy limited gains. ** The Korean won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield was flat. ** The benchmark KOSPI was up 14.98 points, or 0.58%, at 2,611.56, as of 0107 GMT. ** The market was lifted by hopes of easing China's lockdown measures and additional stimulus policies, while Samsung Electronics jumped on supply chain optimism ahead of Korea-U.S. summit later this week, said Choi Yoo-june, analyst at Shinhan Financial Investment. ** In Beijing, authorities have extended guidance to work from home in four districts, but have not enforced a city-wide lockdown. ** Technology giant Samsung Electronics jumped as much as 1.96% to the highest in nearly two weeks. Chipmaker SK Hynix rose 0.90%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution was slightly up by 0.12%. ** Still, economic slowdown fears intensified across global markets as weak China data cast a long shadow over the economy while the steep drop in New York manufacturing painted a bleak picture for growth across the world. ** Foreigners were net sellers of 61.6 billion won ($48.20 million) worth of shares on the main board. ** Of the total traded issues of 926, the number of advancing shares was 497. ** The won was quoted at 1,278.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform , 0.48% higher than its previous close at 1,284.1. ** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,277.9 per dollar, up 0.2% from the previous day, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,277.6. ** In money and debt markets, June futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.03 point to 105.27. ** The most liquid 3-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 0.5 basis point to 3.056%, while the benchmark 10-year yield climbed 0.5 basis point to 3.296%. ($1 = 1,277.9900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

