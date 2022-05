During postseason softball, it’s important for players to enter competition with experience in big moments. With freshman phenom pitcher Jordy Bahl out for the entire Big 12 Championship due to arm soreness, Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso saw a perfect opportunity to give sophomore Nicole May the nod in the circle. May had started just 13 games this season entering Saturday’s conference title bout with No. 7 Oklahoma State while redshirt senior right-handed pitcher Hope Trautwein, who relieved May in the fourth inning, had started just 15.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO