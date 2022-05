Mass of Christian burial for Dorothy May Corrigan of Perry will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 17 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Violet Hill Cemetery in Perry, Iowa. Visitation will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 16, followed by a Rosary, at Murdock Funeral Home.

PERRY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO