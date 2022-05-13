ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Fully Equipped mailbag: What’s the best set makeup for most golfers?

By Ryan Noll
Golf.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped Mailbag, sponsored by Cleveland/Srixon Golf, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. After not playing golf for many years, I’m ready to play again and will be buying a new full set of clubs soon. What’s...

golf.com

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Nick Faldo Makes His Phil Mickelson Opinion Very Clear

Phil Mickelson, the defending PGA Championship winner, will not be playing in this year's major tournament. About a month after withdrawing from The Masters following his Saudi League controversy, Mickelson has done the same with the PGA Championship. The major tournament announced the news earlier this week. The PGA of...
GOLF
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger's 3-Word Message

Tiger Woods is ready to go. The 15-time major champion has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma for the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters last month, continues to get stronger as he makes his way back from his devastating 2021 car accident. Sunday, Woods was asked if he's...
TULSA, OK
The Spun

Tiger Woods Has 3-Word Message Before PGA Championship

It's safe to say that Tiger Woods is feeling pretty, pretty good heading into the 2022 PGA Championship. Woods, who played in The Masters at Augusta National last month, has arrived in Tulsa, Oklahoma ahead of the PGA Championship later this week. When asked if he's feeling stronger now than...
TULSA, OK
Golf.com

Should we be concerned over Jordan Spieth missing short putts? He says no.

You, the Jordan Spieth fan, may be worried. So we begin with the man himself saying everything’s gonna be OK. “Sometimes we miss those,” he said. And Spieth’s right. Sometimes they do. We all do. Only sometimes seems to be cropping more frequently of late when it comes missing putts from a distance that you and your golf buddies may otherwise pick up. At the Texas Open the week before the Masters, Spieth missed from 3 feet, then circled around the hole — and missed from 2. In his last start before this week, in what turned out to be a win at the RBC Heritage, he missed from 12 feet on 18 during the third round — then missed from 18 inches, and he revealed the day after that his wife, Amy, told him that he needed to count to five on the gimmes going forward.
GOLF
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
Golf.com

The surprising technique Jess Korda uses every time she warms up on the range

The thing about golf, as you’ve no doubt heard us say before, is that there’s no one way to do it well. One method that works for someone many not for another. I was reminded of this recently during a chat with Jess Korda, who paired with her cover star sister Nelly to share some tips about their golf swings.
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro again breaks green-reading rule, and again he is booted from event

Three years ago, Alex Cejka’s greens book was too big. On Saturday, it was not OK’d. Both times, the gaffes were costly. The latest misstep came to light after Saturday’s third round of the Regions Tradition, the PGA Tour Champions circuit’s first major, when the tour said that Cejka was disqualified for using “a yardage book that had not been approved for the competition by the PGA Tour Champions Rules Committee.” Cejka, the event’s defending champion, had shot rounds of 69, 74 and 76, was tied for 12th and was 10 shots behind leader Steve Stricker.
GOLF
Golf.com

Pro trips over sign, she sees replay, and it may be weekend’s best moment

Chloe Williams tumbled over. And, almost like a set of dominoes, everyone doubled over. There were her playing partners, her caddie and her playing partners’ caddies at the Ladies European Tour’s Aramco Series – Bangkok event, laughing. There was the television announcer who gave Williams her iPhone to show her a replay, laughing. There was Williams herself, laughing.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golf Clubs#Cosmetics#Golfers#Golf Course#Ohio One
Golf.com

Why Bubba Watson finally removed this 20-plus-year-old gear component

Golf equipment has changed considerably in the last two decades. We’ve seen titanium overthrow steel; adjustable weights become the norm in the woods category; the advent of the hollow-body blade; and mallets go from a complete outsider to a common sight at your local course — and on Tour.
GOLF
Golf.com

Use this simple swing thought to get more power out of your golf swing

Ever wonder why you’re not hitting the ball as far as you think you should? Your swing might have a power leak, and, more specifically, that leak might be in the palm of your hands. Simply put: If your hands aren’t releasing through the strike, you’re probably holding the face open and slowing down through the hit.
SAVANNAH, GA
Golf.com

This high-tech golf bag is the golf item you never knew you needed

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
SPORTS
Golf.com

This is the best way to grow the women’s game, according to Michelle Wie West

Michelle Wie West hasn’t played a full Tour schedule since 2018, but the 32-year-old has still found ways to support the LPGA, including tapping into her significant social media following to help promote the wildly successful #HoodiesForGolf initiative, which raised over $350,000 for charities. Wie West has increasingly been...
GOLF
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Sports
Golf Digest

Report: Bryson DeChambeau to test surgically repaired wrist Monday at Southern Hills, hopes to compete in PGA Championship

One by one, the questions marks entering next week’s PGA Championship are being answered. Phil Mickelson is out, still not ready to face the public in the wake of his Saudi comments. Harris English and Paul Casey, both dealing with injuries, have also sent their regrets. Sungjae Im won’t be in Tulsa, either, after testing positive last week in South Korea with COVID. Tiger Woods, however, was at Southern Hills on Sunday and appears ready to compete next week.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

"Go join the Senior Tour!": Golf fans react to Phil Mickelson missing USPGA

It was the news that no one wanted to hear on Friday evening, but unfortunately, it came. Phil Mickelson will not be playing at the PGA Championship next week. Mickelson hasn't played at a golf tournament since February after he colluded with Saudi Arabia in preparing the launch of what is now the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
GOLF
golfmagic.com

Rules of golf: Did you know this rule about clubs being damaged in your bag?

The rules of golf are a very complex set of guidelines that we all do our best to abide by, but it is hard to know every single page of the rule book. There are some rules that represent the fundamentals of the game such as lost balls, unplayable lies and marking your ball on the green.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: PGA Championship Concession Prices Are Going Viral

Let's just say that the concessions at next week's PGA Championship are a little different than the ones for the Masters. Even with slight price increases, the concessions at Augusta remained conspicuously cheap this year. Judging by the beer cart picture that is going viral this evening, the prices in Tulsa next weekend are the exact opposite.
TULSA, OK
Golf Channel

The Nelson has eluded Jordan Spieth, but that could change Sunday

Jordan Spieth and the AT&T Byron Nelson go way back. Spieth was barely in elementary school when his dad, Shawn, took him to his first Nelson, where a young Spieth was just as concerned with getting autographs as he was watching golf shots. “I remember Davis Love being so nice...
GOLF
Golf.com

Use this warm-up putting drill to dial in your speed on the greens

One of the many talents of my fiancée, golf personality Alexandra O’Laughlin, is that she’s an accomplished golfer. When she’s on the practice putting green ahead of a tournament round, she’ll do one of my favorite drills: finding a short putt inside 10 feet with a little break on it and placing three tees on the high side of the hole, each about six inches apart, as shown.
GOLF
Golf Channel

Expecting DP tour to deny releases, too, Greg Norman sends letter to players

A week after the PGA Tour denied players conflicting event releases to participate in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event, the breakaway circuit’s commissioner fired back claiming. “the era of free agency in professional golf has finally arrived.”. In a letter sent to Tour players late Sunday,...
GOLF
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ Southern Hills arrival was a window into the future

There was a backup at the rental car center adjacent Oklahoma City’s airport on Sunday afternoon. There were plenty of Hertz customers but not enough cars to satisfy their needs; a disgruntled queue formed awaiting a fleet of returns. Two employees noticed several golf bags among the assembled. “We...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy