The last thing any team wants heading into an offseason is drama. The waiting, anticipation and rumours that come with it never end up being good for anybody. In the case of the Vancouver Canucks, that drama faded a little bit with the news breaking of head coach Bruce Boudreau returning behind the bench to coach in the 2022-23 campaign. Now that that’s out of the way, the Canucks can focus on the roster side of the offseason.

