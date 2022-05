Famous Actors You Didn't Know Were From Texas

The Homes for Every Local Provider, Educator and Responder bill being introduced by a Florida Senator on National Police Week. To ensure first responders and teachers can afford to live near the communities they serve Senator Marco Rubio is touting the Helper Act to establish a new one-time use home loan. He says home prices have skyrocketed during COVID and it's not fair to ask these people to endure long and difficult commutes just to get to work. He says this will also help retain the best qualified people for the jobs. The bill is supported by Heroes First Home Loans.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 HOURS AGO