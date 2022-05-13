ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Lottery sales continuing record-breaking trend

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Lottery sales are on a record-breaking pace. According to Kentucky Lottery, overall sales have tallied $1.395 billion from July 2021 to April 2022, the first 10 months of the fiscal year. It's...

$50,000 Powerball ticket purchased by 17 coworkers in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A $50,000 Powerball ticket was purchased by 17 coworkers in Frankfort, Kentucky. In a news release Monday, the Kentucky Lottery said the group that won the money in the May 2 drawing wants to keep their names and their employer anonymous. The group told lottery officials...
FRANKFORT, KY
While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed

Ohio Valley ReSource · While neighboring states open up to cannabis, Kentucky stays closed Tourists come from far and wide to see the 15-foot Superman standing with hands on hips in the center of Metropolis, Illinois. The 6,000 person-town got its name about a century before the Man of Steel was conceived, but still, the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
A Guide to the 4 Best Places to Visit in Kentucky

Kentucky is often known for its fried chicken and bourbon, but there is so much more to the state than that. For one thing, it's home to the world's longest cave system, Mammoth Cave National Park. There are also plenty of opportunities for outdoor activities like hiking, camping, and fishing. And of course, there's the Kentucky Derby, one of the most prestigious horse races in the world.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky gas prices take biggest jump in the nation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Since Monday, the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline has increased by 11 cents to $4.43. The jump has been even more dramatic this week in the Bluegrass as Kentucky’s average price for a gallon of unleaded leaped 28 cents week-on-week yesterday, the biggest jump of any state in the nation Thursday, according to Triple-A. Friday, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded sits at $4.43. That’s a penny higher than yesterday and 15 cents higher than a week ago, as well as 35 cents higher than than a month ago. Friday’s national average is $1.40 higher than prices a year ago at this time.
LEXINGTON, KY
Kentuckians making essential trips only as gas prices soar

FLORENCE, Ky. — Amber Davis was filling up in Florence on Sunday and said she’s noticed how high gas prices are. “This is stressful,” Davis said while looking at the pump's screen. What You Need To Know. Gas prices recently have reached another national high. AAA reported...
FLORENCE, KY
WATCH | Female farmers reinvent longtime tobacco farm

Swapped Out: Hackers target social media users with hi-tech fake videos. Cutting-edge computer science designed to mimic the human brain is being used to create lifelike videos of an internationally famous actor, a former U.S. President, or even a world leader in the middle of a violent conflict. Hackers are now using this readily available tech to target everyday social media users in cryptocurrency scams.
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Primary: What to know before Primary Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky’s Primary election is on Tuesday May 17. If you are planning to vote on election day there are a few things to keep in mind so you don’t run into any problems. The first thing to know is where you should go to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
Nearly 4.3 million people in Indiana to receive payments up to $250 starting this month

An estimated 4.3 million Hoosiers will receive direct checks up to $250 to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The move comes as Governor Eric Holcomb announced any Indiana resident that filed a tax return for the 2020 tax year is eligible. Approximately $545 million will be returned to taxpayers after the state ended its fiscal year with a huge budget surplus to start the refund.
INDIANA STATE
Kentucky primary election set for Tuesday, major races for both parties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people are expected to vote on Tuesday in Kentucky's primary election. There are several major races on the ballot in Jefferson County this primary, including the mayor's office, a U.S. Senate and Congressional seat, County Attorney, Sheriff and numerous judicial seats. Jefferson County Clerk...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
KDFWR research studies hope to determine cause of recent decline in Kentucky’s wild turkey harvest

Two ongoing research projects should provide insight into why Kentucky’s turkey harvest has slipped since its record peak in 2010. Hunters reported the harvest of 26,836 turkeys during the state’s spring 2022 seasons. While that level is comparable to the heyday of the turkey population boom in the early 2000s, it falls well short of Kentucky’s record harvest of more than 36,000 turkeys during the spring season 12 years ago, and the past 10-year average of 30,822 harvested.
KENTUCKY STATE
Weekend Pass in Kentucky: May 13-15

Sunday May 15 | 6:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday May 15 | 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 10 p.m. Saturday May 14 @ 2 p.m. & 7 p.m.
KENTUCKY STATE
Early voting concludes in Kentucky

Early voting has concluded across Kentucky and all that’s left is the Primary Election Day. No-excuse early voting was offered Thursday-Saturday in Kentucky for the first time outside of pandemic measures. About 943 people had voted at the Bruce Convention Center or Christian County Senior Center, according to the...
KENTUCKY STATE

