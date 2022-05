SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — A new law will strengthen the act that ensures Illinois workers receive at least one day of rest each workweek. “The changes will strengthen the One Day Rest in Seven Act and reflect the ongoing mission of the Illinois Department of Labor to protect the rights, wages and working conditions for people in Illinois,” said Illinois Department of Labor Acting Director Jane Flanagan.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO