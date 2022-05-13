Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for May 23rd

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green Lake The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to near Randolph, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripon, Randolph, Markesan, Fox Lake, Manchester, Fairwater, Friesland and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

