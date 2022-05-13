ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Langlade County Board of Adjustment Meeting Agenda for May 23rd

Location: Wolf River Room, Resource Center Building. The Committee may discuss and take action on any of the agenda items listed below1:. 1....

WausauPilot

Marathon County supervisor resigns one month after being elected

County officials will seek nominations to represent Marathon County’s Dist. 24 after a newly elected supervisor resigned, citing personal reasons. The resignation came just one month after Peter C. Hansen was voted into office. Hansen, who filed candidacy papers on the last day of an extended deadline in January, was elected April 4 and resigned May 3.
spmetrowire.com

Marshfield Clinic opens new hospital, ‘River Region’

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point opened its doors Friday, the latest in a series of changes that adds another hospital for Portage County residents. The hospital is an expansion of the existing Marshfield Clinic Stevens Point Center, which opened in 2013 at 4100 State Hwy. 66. The first floor of the two-story, 55,000-square-foot hospital features emergency services with eight treatment rooms, a trauma room, 12 hospital inpatient beds, a dining area, and a lobby.
WSAW

Major repaving project to begin Monday on Highway 51 from Wausau to Lincoln County line

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Work is scheduled to begin Monday on Highway 51 in Marathon County. Improvements include removing existing asphalt surface and crushed concrete, then replacing it with base materials and asphalt pavement. Other improvements include minor grading at median crossovers for traffic control, repaving maintenance crossovers and interchange...
WAUSAU, WI
wrcitytimes.com

Anderson recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year

WISCONSIN RAPIDS — Dustin Anderson, an elementary art teacher in the Wisconsin Rapids Public School District, was recognized as a 2023 Wisconsin Teacher of the Year in a surprise ceremony Grant Elementary School on May 13. State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly, along with students and school staff, presented Anderson...
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Oconto County experiences major flooding

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – When night turned to day and the sun came out, residents all over Oconto County say they were shocked by what a Friday night storm left behind. For William Grawien, the storm left behind several feet of water in his backyard destroying his garden.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

DNR update to logging rules raises alarms for activists

An update to the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) rules that guide logging on public lands has raised concerns among activists that the department will allow more trees to be cut down and harm the state’s northern forests.  The DNR’s Forestry Best Management Practices Advisory Committee is working to update the department’s best management practices […] The post DNR update to logging rules raises alarms for activists appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
VILAS COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

UPDATE: Latest Oconto County traffic hazards and road closures

OCONTO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Oconto County released updated hazards and closures as residents deal with an ongoing flood emergency. WBAY-TV first alerted you Thursday night’s storm caused treacherous conditions across the county. Pavement even collapsed as a sheriff’s deputy and two K9s travelled along CTH A in Maple Valley.
OCONTO COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Fire danger ‘near critical’ in Wausau, northwest Wisconsin

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking the public to avoid burning due to near critical fire danger in the Wausau area and across northwest Wisconsin. Dry and breezy conditions, and low relative humidity, are creating near-critical fire conditions today, especially in the northwest. High wind gusts may be possible.
wearegreenbay.com

Two popular businesses opening new stores in Green Bay

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Construction is underway on West Mason Street, as two recognizable businesses will have new locations. Arby’s and Scooter’s Coffee are the two businesses that construction has started on. The location is on West Mason Street, right across from Burlington. On Scooter’s website,...
GREEN BAY, WI
hubcitytimes.com

Granton dairy breakfast returns to the farm

CLARK COUNTY – The Granton FFA Alumni is taking their dairy breakfast back to the farm on June 5, as Jim and Caroline Walter and family will be hosting the event at JC Walter Farm. Jim and Caroline, and their two daughters, Hannah and Megan, were originally scheduled to...
GRANTON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Webster Ave. and University Ave. reopened

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department has given an update on the closure of North Webster Avenue and University Avenue. According to officers, the intersection is now open. NOW: Green Bay Police Department asking motorists to avoid Webster Avenue and University Avenue. SUNDAY, 5/15/2022, 9:53...
wearegreenbay.com

How gas prices have changed in Appleton in the last week

(STACKER) – The national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline hit $4.37 on Tuesday, May 10, surpassing the previous record of $4.33 set on March 11, according to AAA. Tuesday’s record was broken on Wednesday, and Wednesday’s record was eclipsed on Thursday when gas prices averaged $4.41 per gallon.
APPLETON, WI
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Columbia, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-13 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-13 19:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Columbia; Dodge; Fond du Lac; Green Lake The National Weather Service in Milwaukee/Sullivan has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Green Lake County in south central Wisconsin West central Fond du Lac County in east central Wisconsin Northeastern Columbia County in south central Wisconsin Northwestern Dodge County in southeastern Wisconsin * Until 730 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Markesan to near Randolph, moving north at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ripon, Randolph, Markesan, Fox Lake, Manchester, Fairwater, Friesland and Astico. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WI
WISN

Wisconsin man charged in Capitol riot

PLOVER, Wis. — A Plover man is facing federal charges for the riot at the Capitol on Jan 6. According to paperwork from the FBI, phone records and photos show Conlin Weyer was at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6 last year. Weyer, 21, was charged...
wearegreenbay.com

Vehicle hits pedestrian, kills man early Sunday in Winnebago County

CLAYTON, Wis. (WFRV) – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and later died early in the morning on Sunday in the Town of Clayton. According to a release, at around 12:15 a.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on State Highway 76, just north of East Shady Lane. The female who dialed 911 reported that she had hit a person with her vehicle but could not find him.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Daily Reporter

H.J. Martin and Son adds Secinaro, Micolichek

Tony Secinaro and Brandon Micolichek have joined H.J. Martin and Son as two of the newest team members. Secinaro will be working as a billing specialist in the main office and Micolichek will be working as a delivery driver for the Distribution Center. Secinaro previously worked as an accountant for...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

MMA fighter from northern Wisconsin accused of ‘violent acts against women’, authorities ask for info

(WFRV) – Authorities in northern Wisconsin are investigating a mixed martial arts fighter who reportedly committed violent acts against women. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page asking for information about possible criminal incidents of a man from Lac du Flambeau. The man, identified as 29-year-old Frank Schuman, has reportedly committed violent acts against women.
ONEIDA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

CONSUMER FIRST ALERT: Scams targeting veterans

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Scammers are targeting veterans at an alarming rate. Plus, deputies, officers and a credit union teaming up to protect consumers. Scammers play off veterans’ trust and patriotism, costing them millions of dollars. The scam artists lure veterans with lines about benefits and military charities.
GREEN BAY, WI

