Indiana, PA

JOAN P. SHIRLEY, 78

By Hometown4
wdadradio.com
 3 days ago

Joan P. Shirley, 78, of Blairsville, was born on June 16, 1943, in Indiana, PA. She passed away on May 12, 2022, at Beacon Ridge in Indiana after a seven-year battle fighting cancer and entered a well-deserved eternity with our Lord. She was the daughter of Russell C. and...

www.wdadradio.com

wdadradio.com

THELMA WINIFRED (MARSH) MUIR, 79

Thelma Winifred (Marsh) Muir, 79, of Blairsville, PA passed on Saturday, May 14, 2022 at her home. The daughter of Harnell R. and Lillian Viola (Brewer) Marsh, she was born August 15, 1942 in Graceton, PA. Mrs. Muir had worked as a home health aide for Bayada, Blairsville. She also...
BLAIRSVILLE, PA
wdadradio.com

QUIET SATURDAY REPORTED BY INDIANA COUNTY FIRST RESPONDERS

It was another relatively quiet day for Indiana County First responders, with only two calls of note from Indiana County 911. Indiana Fire Association Companies 1 and 2 were dispatched at 1:43 PM for an automatic fire alarm activation on Haven Drive in White Township. And at 3:08 PM, crews...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

ANDREW “PAPPY” LYCHALK, 84

Andrew “Pappy” Lychalk, 84, Homer City died May 3, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center. Andrew loved to go shopping, going out to eat, listening to music, and spending time with his housemates, caregivers, and friends. He loved to talk about and share stories about his family and experiences through the years. Andrew attended the Lifesteps Indiana Community Outreach Center and always looked forward to seeing his friends. He also enjoyed attending and watching church services on Sundays and praying for others. Andrew had a sense of humor that could brighten anyone’s day and always found a way to make everyone smile. He will be greatly missed by all of those who cared for him. Andrew was involved in the Miracle League through the Indiana YMCA.
HOMER CITY, PA
wdadradio.com

FOUR TO ENTER PLEAS FOR INMATE WEAPONS CHARGES

Several plea court hearings are scheduled for today in Indiana County Court, including hearings for individuals accused of illegally possessing a weapon while in custody. Four defendants face charges of illegally possessing, making or procuring a firearm while in prison. They are 27-year-old Sir Diamond King, 21-year-old Jayvon Daniel Ramirez, 30-year-old Ryan McManus and 28-year-old Marlon Goodman, all of Indiana. The incidents were reported between May 24th and September 27th of last year. Each remains in custody at the state correctional facility at Pine Grove in Indiana County, with the exception of King, who is currently at SCI-Greene.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE SEEKING INFORMATION ON WEEKEND HIT-AND-RUN

Indiana Borough Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying those responsible for a hit-and-run crash this weekend. Officers say that between Friday and Saturday, a white car struck a gray Ford Escape along the rear lift gate along the 00 block of North 4th St. and damaged the back window.
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

GAS PRICES CONTINUE TO GO UP

Average gas prices are rising to new highs on the national and state level. Triple-A reports that the national average this morning is $4.45 a gallon, up two cents from yesterday, up 15 cents from last week and up 38 cents over the last month. Experts say that the cost of crude oil remains volatile at this time, and that has countered a decrease in demand for gasoline, which normally drives prices lower. The price of crude oil remains over $105 a barrel.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

DRIVER ARRESTED SUNDAY IN CLYMER ON SUSPICION OF DUI

Police in Clymer Borough released some details on a DUI arrest made Sunday morning. Police say the arrest was made at 1:35 AM after a car was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. While police talked with the driver, who was identified only as a 33-year-old man, they noticed the strong smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver’s breath. After performing a standard field sobriety test, the driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of DUI. Along with the DUI charge, he faces a charge of driving on a DUI-suspended license and for the summary vehicle code violation.
CLYMER, PA
wdadradio.com

ALTOONA OUTLASTS SOMERSET IN EXTRA INNINGS

The Altoona Curve had to work some extra inning magic but got the job done in a defensive gem, beating the Somerset Patriots 2-1 in 10 innings. Altoona’s bullpen strung together 19 strikeouts, one shy of the franchise record in a game. The two teams were kept off the board until the seventh inning, which started with Blake Sabol hitting a lead-off double to left field. He advanced to third on a Liover Peguero groundout then scored on a Tucupita Marcano groundout to make it 1-0. Down to the last out, Somerset came back with a double from Brandon Lockridge and a single from Jession Rosario to tie the game at 1 all. The Curve defense tightened up and got out of the inning with a tie.
ALTOONA, PA
wdadradio.com

IASB COMMITTEE TO CONTINUE DISCUSSION ON HORACE MANN FUTURE ON MONDAY

Members of the Indiana Area School District’s buildings, grounds and transportation committee are scheduled to meet on Monday and on the proposed agenda is discussion on the future of the Horace Mann Elementary School Building. In January, the board voted to end classes at Horace Mann Elementary School as...
INDIANA, PA
wdadradio.com

STORMS COULD BRING FLOODING IN INDIANA COUNTY

Accuweather says that Indiana County will experience some severe weather this morning and later this afternoon. Along with possible thunderstorms, flash flooding is expected throughout the day. In addition, strong winds are expected as well. Meteorologist Matt Benz says that we could see anywhere from a quarter to a half...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wdadradio.com

STATE POLICE REPORTS: CRASH, MEGHAN’S LAW VIOLATION

No one was hurt in a one-vehicle crash in North Mahoning Township. State police from the Punxsutawney Barracks say 43-year-old Michael Moses of Nanty-Glo was driving North on Route 119 just West of Behm road when the vehicle hit a deer. The vehicle was disabled and required towing. Moses was wearing his seatbelt at the time.
KITTANNING, PA
wdadradio.com

TWO VEHICLE STOPS IN CLYMER RESULT IN DRUG BUSTS

Clymer Borough Police report of two different occasions within hours where a traffic stop lead to a drug bust. Both incidents happened on Friday. The first was at 8:44 PM when the driver was pulled over for a vehicle code violation. The driver, identified only as a 19-year-old woman looked nervous and admitted to having THC gummies and a bag of marijuana in the vehicle.
CLYMER, PA
wdadradio.com

PIRATES BREAK TWO-GAME SKID WITH WIN OVER REDS

After losing two games to the Reds to start the series, the Pirates came through with a win against Cincinatti Saturday Night. Joe Block has the wrap up of last night’s game. The Pirates and Reds wrap up the four-game series today at 12:35 on WCCS.
PITTSBURGH, PA

