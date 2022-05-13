Piqua boys win first league track and field title since 1973
By Robbin Kiser
TROY — Piqua track and field coach Travis Nees must have had a premoniton of what was about to take place Thursday night at the MVL track meet. “I checked the banner in the gym,” Nees said. “1973 was our last league title (in boys track).”....
Shady Bowl Speedway played host to the first leg of the Ohio 300 Saturday night. The series consists of four 75-lap features for the Dave Nagel Excavating LLC late models. Three of the events will be held at the Bowl with one also scheduled at KilKare Speedway in Xenia, Ohio. The features will each pay $3,000 to win, with an overall point fund.
PIQUA — The Troy baseball team had to complete a suspended game with Piqua Saturday morning at Hardman Field. The Trojans were up 5-2 in the fifth inning — needing a win to earn a share of the MVL title with Vandalia-Butler, who finished at 16-2 in the conference.
TROY — Troy boys tennis coach Mark Goldner had hig hopes when paired Yasashi Masunaga and Henry Johnston as a doubles team for the Troy D-I sectional. The second seeded team is now headed to the Lindner Family Tennis Center as sectional champions after rallying to knock off Tippecanoe’s Aaron Davis and Luke Blake — the top seeds — 2-6, 6-4, 6-4.
DAYTON — The Milton-Union boys won the Three Rivers Conference boys track and field title, edging out Miami East. Milton had 132 points and Miami East was second with 129.5. Milton-Union was led by Blake Brumbaugh and Ray Copeland. Brumbaugh won the 100, 11.32; the long jump, 21-5; and...
TROY — The Troy baseball team picked up a 7-5 win over Northmont Friday in non-conferene action. Ryder Kirtley was 3-for-4 with a double. Eli Donnan and Hayden Frey were 2-for-4 and Nick Kawecki was 2-for-3. Connor Hutchinson, Evan Kaiser, Ryan Martz and Daniel Rekow combined on a five-hitter,...
Football recruiting provides reliable drama, with recruitments and announcements becoming events in their own right. We love to see players from our own states make it big, and watch with pride as they go on to successful careers, knowing their origins shaped them into professional players. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated football recruits from Ohio […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State University softball team is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the fifth time since 2016. The Buckeyes are the No. 2 seed in the Knoxville Regional and will face Oregon State in the first game of the double-elimination regional this Friday. The 64-team tournament bracket was announced Sunday […]
It’s getting harder and harder to justify going to Ohio state football games and not just watching them at home or going out to the bar and watching them with friends. Prices for everything are going up these days, which is understandable considering *waves arms at everything*. While some of the increase can be attributed to inflation, it is getting absolutely ridiculous what the ticket prices for Ohio State football games have become.
SIDNEY — Edison State Community College recognized the achievements of the Class of 2022 during its 47th annual commencement ceremony held on Friday, May 13, at the Piqua Campus. “We are proud of you, and we hope that this ceremony will become a treasured memory,” Edison State President Dr....
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio—A legendary boxer’s son is helping to keep kids off the streets and out of trouble in one Ohio community. DSM Boxing is named after featherweight champion Davey Moore, a Springfield native. Gyasi Jones opened a rec center with the boxing gym named after Moore. David Moore,...
West Liberty-Salem hosted the graduating class of 2022 at our annual Senior Awards Night on May 10, 2022. This special evening celebrates all seniors’ academic, athletic, fine arts and extracurricular experiences, as well as the transition to their next chapter in life. High School Counselor Molly Smith opened the ceremony and High School Principal Greg Johnson announced the class of 2022 Valedictorian, Megan Adams and Salutatorian Isaac Reams.
LOGAN — The Hocking County coroner has identified the person who fell to his death at Conkles Hollow State Nature Preserve in southeast Ohio on Sunday as Lima resident Willard Gay. Stacey Sams, coroner and chief investigator for the coroner’s office, said Gay was walking the upper rim trail...
Three-day festival with arts, music, parade, food, rides was canceled the past two years due to COVID. Nonprofit community arts festival Spring Fest in the Burg returns this Friday for the first time since 2019. The family-friendly event, which was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID pandemic,...
DAYTON — Authorities in Dayton said one person was dropped off at Miami Valley Hospital Monday afternoon with a gunshot wound. According to Regional Dispatch, the victim was dropped off at the hospital by a female driver around 1:30 p.m. At this time, authorities are still working to determine...
VERSAILLES — Roughly 700 elementary school students in the region spent their Friday learning all the ins and outs of agriculture as part of the 2022 Versailles Farm Day. Farm Day was first organized in 1974, for the purpose of educating students in Versailles about the importance of the agriculture industry and how their food makes it to their plate. Over the years, Farm Day expanded its reach to include students from Shelby and Miami counties in expanding their agricultural education. On May 13, roughly 700 students from Versailles Elementary, Ansonia Elementary, Franklin Monroe Elementary, Russia Elementary, Covington Elementary, Holy Angels Elementary schools and some homeschooled students attended the 2022 Farm Day, held at Ryan and Krista Schmitmeyer’s farm in Versailles.
MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a homicide in Covington Monday. According to our partners with Miami Valley Today, detectives with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide in the 6000 block of West Myers Road. Police were called to the are around 5:30 p.m. on a disturbance. The victim is […]
Winans Chocolates + Coffees is adding 6,000-square-foot building next to its Piqua production facility that will serve as a coffee-roasting facility. The expansion project at 222 Spring Street is expected to create six new jobs and represents a capital investment of more than $600,000. JobsOhio awarded the project a $100,000 JobsOhio Revitalization Grant.
LIMA — Starting just two weeks ago, Monday, May 2, 21-year-old Troy Elwer is now the new Promotions and Operations Manager of the Allen County Fair. Elwer is a 2022 graduate of The Ohio State University in Columbus having earned a bachelor’s degree in agriscience education, with a minor in production agriculture and agribusiness. In addition to his fair management role, Elwer is employed on his family’s 200-acre corn and soybean farm in Delphos. It’s a three-generation operation, Elwer explained, with his grandfather, his father, and himself. And all three of them also hold full-time jobs.
