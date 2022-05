Outbound Logistics involves the storage and handling of products and the transportation of goods to customers. The outbound logistics process is important for a company because it is responsible for getting the products that have been manufactured or sourced to the customers. Outbound logistics is a critical part of a company's overall supply chain management and can significantly impact its bottom line. The main goal is to streamline the outbound process of outbound shipping goods. By streamlining getting products to customers, outbound logistics can help increase overall efficiency.

