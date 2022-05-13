ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key Largo, FL

Florida woman gets arrested on purpose to fulfill bucket list item

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 19-year-old Florida woman led police on a vehicle chase told police that it has been on her bucket list to get arrested. The...

www.850wftl.com

wsfltv.com

How the FDLE says a 20-year-old woman collected from 11 Lee County properties she didn't own

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Tabria Josey, 20, is facing seven different felony counts, from scheme to defraud to grand theft, money laundering, communications fraud and aggravated white-collar crime. This comes from a 58-page affidavit from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement that detailed 21 different real estate schemes in Florida – and 11 of them happened in Lee County. She is being held in the Palm Beach County Jail.
LEE COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Home fraud ‘is out of control.’ Inside the crackdown that just led to two arrests

The homeowners are dead. But their true heirs have been stiffed out of their rightful inheritance in an elaborate effort to steal entire houses in South Florida, investigators say. Authorities on Monday arrested two women they say got control of two homes in Cooper City by using forged and falsified documents. The women profited by $510,000 for the sale of the homes, investigators said. ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
FL Radio Group

Police: Still No Motive in Love’s Travel Plaza Incident Involving Children

The Seneca County Sheriff’s Office released the following information in relation to the Love’s Travel Plaza incident from May 3rd:. On May 3, 2022, at about 5:33 am, Seneca County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the Love’s Travel Plaza located at 1262 Route 414 in the Town of Tyre for the report of several fires inside the building. Upon the arrival of Sheriff’s Deputies, a male and female were taken into custody for allegedly causing the fires and attempting to light a one-year-old child on fire. A second child, four years old, was located in the cab of a tractor-trailer in the parking lot of the business. The second child had apparent head injuries. Both children were transported to Geneva General Hospital by North Seneca Ambulance. The four-year-old child was later transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by LifeNet Air Ambulance. Both children have since been released from medical treatment and are expected to make full recoveries.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
850wftl.com

Homeowner fatally shoots intruder in Lauderhill

Authorities in Lauderhill, Florida are currently investigating a situation where a homeowner fatally shot an intruder. The incident occurred at a home on the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street on Sunday. According to the report, the suspect climbed through a window with a gun, just after 11 p.m. The...
LAUDERHILL, FL
Bay News 9

SUV hits, kills 2 cyclists on Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway

MIAMI (AP) — A sports utility vehicle struck and killed two bicyclists as they crossed Miami's Rickenbacker Causeway, police said. One person was detained for questioning after the Sunday afternoon crash, according to Miami police. The man and woman were struck as they neared a ramp to Key Biscayne,...
MIAMI, FL
wflx.com

3-month-old killed in crash on Florida's Turnpike

An infant was killed in an early morning crash on Florida's Turnpike in Miami-Dade County. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. in the area of Quail Roost Drive. A Ford sedan pulled over on the side of the road and was struck in the...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate Lauderhill shooting that killed 1

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Lauderhill. The shooting happened in the 5900 block of Northwest 23rd Street, just after 11 p.m., Sunday. Investigators say a man climbed through the window of a home and flashed a gun. Two people were inside at the time....
LAUDERHILL, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO on scene of possible homicide investigation in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are currently conducting a death investigation in Deerfield Beach. Officials responded to the scene in front of a business on Southwest 10th Street and Sixth Avenue, Monday morning. 7SkyForce hovered over the scene where a tarp could be seen covering a body in front...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Hialeah Announces New Measures to Try to Stop Illegal Dumping

The city of Hialeah is ramping up surveillance to try to prevent illegal dumping, which officials say is a problem that's costing hundreds of thousands of dollars to clean up. City officials say the main problem areas filled with trash are along 107th Avenue and near construction sites on Northwest 170th Street.
HIALEAH, FL
NBC Miami

Infant Killed in Crash, Officer Injured Shutting Down Turnpike

An infant was killed and several others were injured in an early-morning crash in Southwest Miami-Dade, and an officer was injured shutting down the Florida Turnpike shortly after. The crash occurred at approximately 3:15 a.m. on the Florida Turnpike in the area of Quail Roost Drive between a Toyota Sedan...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Davie family finds surprise visitor, a large gator, in backyard

DAVIE, Fla. – A family in Davie had a surprise guest during their breakfast on Saturday morning when they discovered a large alligator in their backyard. The Mermelsteins were getting their day started as they glanced out the window and saw the gigantic reptile lounging on their property on Southwest 78th Drive in the Orange Woods Estates neighborhood.
DAVIE, FL

