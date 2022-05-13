ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks Shuffle Receiver Room With Six Roster Moves

By Corbin K. Smith
Seattle waived four receivers and signed two replacements on Friday, leaving two openings on the 90-man roster.

Heading towards the start of organized team activities later this month, the Seahawks made a handful of moves shuffling the depth chart at the receiver position, signing Deontez Alexander and Kevin Kassis. In corresponding moves, the team waived Matt Cole, Demetris Robertson, Jake Herslow, and John Mitchell.

Heralding from Division III Franklin College, Alexander broke into the league as an undrafted rookie with the Lions in 2018 and spent several stints with the team, though he never appeared in a regular season game. The 6-foot-1, 196-pound wideout put up monster numbers for the Grizzlies at the college level, catching 114 passes for 2,133 yards, and 33 touchdowns in just two seasons.

After being cut by Detroit in 2019, Alexander signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the CFL but never played in a game. He also briefly played in the Spring League with the Alphas.

As for the 6-foot, 202-pound Kassis, he wrapped up his college career at Montana State with 1,966 receiving yards and 152 receptions, ranking fourth in school history in both categories. He also scored nine touchdowns in his final two seasons on campus and added a rushing touchdown on the ground.

Seattle originally signed Cole to its practice squad late in the 2021 season and re-signed him to a future/reserve deal in January. Recently, he was listed as a cornerback on the roster provided via the team's website. Robertson, Herslow, and Mitchell all signed as undrafted free agents and participated in the team's three-day rookie minicamp earlier this month.

With only Alexander and Kassis signed, the Seahawks now have two openings on their 90-man roster and will likely make a few additions at other positions before the first OTA practice on May 23.

