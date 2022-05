Enrique Gonzalez recently set out on a mission to learn more about fellow Alamo native James Dale Earnest, who was killed in action serving with the U.S. Army in Vietnam, and hoped in doing so he’d earn the fallen soldier recognition from his hometown. Gonzalez, who also served in the Army, can now say mission accomplished as city leaders will be issuing a proclamation recognizing Earnest during Tuesday’s regular commission meeting.

