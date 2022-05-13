ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Morning Power Bar: Adreian Payne Passes

By Thomas Beindit
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a weekly column for BTPowerhouse that will cover a variety of Big Ten topics that might not deserve a detailed breakdown, but deserve mention. It will be similar to a news roundup with more thoughts and analysis. So, let’s jump into our Morning Power Bar. 1....

KIMT

Hawkeye QB wins Iowa Motion Picture Awards

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A local bank and its Hawkeye spokesman were winners at the 31st Annual Iowa Motion Picture Awards. First Security Bank & Trust and University of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras received two Awards of Achievement. One for in the category “Commercials with a Budget of $1,000-$4,999” where Petras steps in to rescue a group of young football players who are struggling on the field. The other was in the “Spokesperson” category for a series of videos where Petras promotes First Security’s services and dedication to financial literacy, including the tagline, “Don’t be a ‘Spend-ster.’ Listen to Spencer and save money with First Security.”
IOWA STATE
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Scores 12 Unanswered for Win No. 30

EAST LANSING, Mich. – The University of Iowa baseball team spotted Michigan State a 2-0 lead before scoring 12 unanswered to post a 12-2 series-clinching victory on Saturday afternoon at McLane Baseball Stadium at Kobs Field. The victory is the Hawkeyes’ 30th of the season, giving the program 30...
IOWA CITY, IA
KROC News

Unbelievable Video From Derecho That Hit Iowa in August 2020

It was August 10 and 11, 2020, when the Iowa sky turned green and all hell broke loose. A devastating weather event called a Derecho blazed through Iowa, Nebraska, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Indiana. Described as a hurricane over Iowa the storm caused an estimated $11 billion in damages and spawned...
IOWA STATE
kwayradio.com

Fitzgerald Becomes 2nd Highest Paid Police Chief in State

The Waterloo City Council has voted to give Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald a pay raise that will make him the second highest paid police chief in the state, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Fitzgerald will now be paid $165,000 per year with the new contract ending in 2026. That is a raise of more than $25,000 a year. Fitzgerald has been criticized for applying for jobs elsewhere on many occasions, nearly from the moment he got to Waterloo, including currently being a finalist for the Chief of Police job in Vancouver, Washington. Fitzgerald has spent much of his time as Waterloo’s Chief of Police in Texas with his family. The council noted that Fitzgerald’s education was part of the reason for why he is paid so much. The new contract also includes severance pay for a year rather than the standard 90 days.
WATERLOO, IA
homegrowniowan.com

Finding morels and photos of Houby Days 2022

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The line to buy morel mushrooms stretched a half-block to Sykora Bakery when the sponge-like delicacies went on sale the Saturday morning of Houby Days. Organizers were scrambling to bring in more morels after 120 pounds of the popular item sold out, and hoped to have the mushrooms for sale again on the final day of Houby Days 2022, on Sunday, May 15. Festivities begin at 9 a.m.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
davenportlibrary.com

The History of the Petersen House at 722 Brown Street

Some of the most frequent types of questions we receive relate to researching the history of residences and other structures built in Davenport and Scott County such as churches and businesses. The specific questions we are asked include: when was my house or building built, who built my house, who lived in my house, are there photographs of my house (or this building), were there any additions to the building, is this building in a historic district or on a historical registry, and what was this building used for. With the materials we have in the Richardson-Sloane Special Collection Center, we are able to help people discover details about their home or other buildings they are curious about.
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Lang guilty of murdering Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - After about two hours of deliberation, a jury found Michael Lang guilty of first-degree murder in the April 2021 shooting death of Iowa State Patrol Sergeant Jim Smith. He faces an automatic sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. Lang was also...
WEBSTER CITY, IA
bleedingheartland.com

How one Iowa school district rebuffed attempted book ban

Marie Gleason of Bettendorf is a John Deere retiree and a former candidate for the Iowa legislature. She is passionate about women’s issues, civil rights, and public education. A parent in the Pleasant Valley School District (Scott County) requested to have All Boys Aren’t Blue, a multiple award-winning book...
PLEASANT VALLEY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Use Of License Plate Readers By Eastern Iowa Community Questioned

(Camanche, IA) — The use of license plate readers by an eastern Iowa community is being questioned. The ACLU says it could be an invasion of privacy. Camanche police announced last month seven cameras would be bought. Two of those cameras are already installed and recording license plates along U-S Highway 67. The city says it has had an ongoing problem of hit-and-run crashes. The ACLU wants to know who has access to the data collected.
CAMANCHE, IA
KCRG.com

Motorcyclist injured in southwest Cedar Rapids crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hurt in a motorcycle crash on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Friday night, according to officials. The crash took place after mid-evening on the Bowling Street SW/Kirkwood Boulevard SW overpass over U.S. Highway 30. Cedar Rapids Police said that the motorcycle had a single person riding on it at the time of the crash.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

