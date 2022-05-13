Ask Dr. Nandi: What the current Omicron variants are and the risks

(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks indoors in public in counties with a high COVID-19 community level. In Michigan, that applies to 16 counties, according to CDC’s COVID data tracker. The counties impacted are Antrim, Benzie, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Livingston, Mackinac, Macomb, Manistee, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. (credit: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Twenty-eight counties are listed in the medium level, with the remaining 39 counties in the low level. The CDC recommends getting tested if they have symptoms and staying up to date with vaccines regardless for residents in all counties. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 27,705 cases over a week-long period. Click here to check the county map. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO