Wayne, MI

Ask Dr. Nandi: What the current Omicron variants are and the risks

By Dr. Partha Nandi
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WXYZ) — A total of 16 counties in Michigan are now in the CDC’s high-risk category for COVID-19, which includes most metro Detroit counties - Wayne, Washtenaw, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, and St. Clair. People in those counties are advised once again to wear masks while indoors in...

WILX-TV

Free COVID tests offered as Michigan sees another rise in cases

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks for people in several Metro Detroit counties due to high COVID spread. The closest to Mid-Michigan is Livingston County. As cases rise, resident can order more at-home COVID tests from the government. The program allows three...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
michiganchronicle.com

How is Metro Detroit Combatting the Rise in COVID Numbers?

That is how Southeast Michigan is warding off the uptick in COVID-19 cases that are beginning to rise across the region, state and country. Through free, new COVID-19 treatments in Detroit, impacted residents might find a potential answer in helping put an end to the virus once and for all.
DETROIT, MI
The State News, Michigan State University

Mutations of the Omicron COVID-19 variant increasing in Michigan

As of late, the new Omicron variant has been on the increase in Michigan.On Friday, Dec. 17, the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 was confirmed at Michigan State University, university spokesperson Dan Olsen had said. ﻿According to Michigan.gov, Ingham County had reported 41,184 positive cases on Jan. 10 alone, with 31.4% positive test rate results across all Michigan counties in just that week. Michigan State University had responded to the increase in cases by reverting to three weeks of remote learning for the start of the spring semester. All students and staff had also been required to...
INGHAM COUNTY, MI
michiganradio.org

Yes, there's another COVID wave in Michigan. But is this one different?

COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Michigan, and this time case numbers aren’t a very good indicator of of the spread. Those numbers are rising, but University of Michigan virologist and infectious disease physician Dr. Adam Lauring says that due to the prevalence of rapid home tests, there are likely many more cases than reported. One indicator is the statewide test positivity rate, which is now averaging above 16%.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Good Teacher Not Rewarded By Contract She Helped Negotiate

The American Federation of Teachers-Michigan congratulated Julie Martinez as the Oakland County Outstanding High School Teacher of the Year for 2022. Ironically, the teachers union and Martinez played a role in minimizing the compensation received by the best teachers in the district. Martinez, vice president of the Lamphere Federation of Teachers, AFT Local 1614, had a hand in negotiating a union contract that doesn’t recognize excellence in teaching.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
deadlinedetroit.com

Two Detroit Medical Center Hospitals Didn't Comply with Federal Health Standards in Last 2 Years

Two Detroit Medical Center hospitals -- Sinai-Grace and Detroit Receiving -- were not in compliance with federal health standards within the last two years, The Detroit News reports, citing the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA). Inadequate wound care, improper feeding, lack of nurse supervision and unresponsiveness to...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

WATCH: Lt. Gov. Gilchrist launches Caring for MI Future plan

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist kicked off the state’s Caring for MI Future plan in Battle Creek Monday afternoon. The Michigan governor’s office says the plan aims to provide families with more child care options with 1,000 new locations by 2024. Gilchrist was joined...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
CBS Detroit

CDC Recommends Masks In These Michigan Counties Due To High COVID-19 Levels

(CBS DETROIT) — The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending masks indoors in public in counties with a high COVID-19 community level. In Michigan, that applies to 16 counties, according to CDC’s COVID data tracker. The counties impacted are Antrim, Benzie, Calhoun, Cheboygan, Chippewa, Emmet, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Livingston, Mackinac, Macomb, Manistee, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne. (credit: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Twenty-eight counties are listed in the medium level, with the remaining 39 counties in the low level. The CDC recommends getting tested if they have symptoms and staying up to date with vaccines regardless for residents in all counties. On Wednesday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 27,705 cases over a week-long period. Click here to check the county map. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

CDC: Most of SE Michigan at high level of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — The Centers for Disease Control has updated the COVID-19 community risk level, placing nearly all of Southeastern Michigan in the high-risk of community transmission level. The updated map places Wayne, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Livingston and St. Clair counties at the high-risk level. Monroe and Lenawee counties are...
MICHIGAN STATE
Tv20detroit.com

Stellantis puts mask mandate back in place at Michigan plants in counties at high risk of COVID-19 community transmission

(WXYZ) — Stellantis says beginning Monday mask mandates will go back into place all of its Michigan plants within areas designated as under high risk of COVID-19 community transmission. The company released the following statement Friday evening:. Beginning Monday, May 16, company-issued face masks will again be required for...
MICHIGAN STATE

