'Poker Face' filming: Want a job on set? A role for your kid? Here's how.

By Journal staff
Poughkeepsie Journal
 3 days ago

Natasha Lyonne. Adrien Brody. Joseph Gordon-Levitt. And… you?

In the coming week, there are two opportunities for local residents under the age of 25 to take part in “Poker Face,” the upcoming Peacock streaming series that will be filming in the Mid Hudson Valley through the spring and summer.

Stockade Works and MRC Entertainment, the independent studio behind “Poker Face” and such series as “Ozark” and “The Shrink Next Door,” is accepting applications for an on-set paid fellowship program, open to area residents ages 18-24.

And, the production issued a casting call for kids ages 9-13, with an emphasis on those who live within 30 minutes of Newburgh and Walden.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wKRld_0fdQ2MLC00

FDR: Why Cardi B, David Letterman visited Hyde Park

March: Peacock series 'Poker Face' to film in Fishkill, Newburgh; See how to work as an extra

April: Showtime's 'Three Women,' starring Shailene Woodley, filming in East Fishkill

The mystery drama series was created, directed and written by by Rian Johnson of “Knives Out” fame, stars Lyonne and is expected to feature Brody, Gordon-Levitt, Stephanie Hsu, Benjamin Bratt and others. Filming for the 10-episode first season was set to be based in the Fishkill and Newburgh areas. The series is expected to feature a different mystery each week.

Applications for the fellowship are due May 20 at 5 p.m. through the Kingston-based Stockade Works website ( stockadeworks.org ), and interviews for the five open spots is ongoing as applications are submitted.

The 12-week program will provide “valuable experience in the departments of Camera, Art, Production Office, Costume and Set Decoration on a rotation basis,” according to the description. “Our goal is to provide people from diverse backgrounds with a strong foundation for professional development in our industry.”

Participants would be paid $1,050 per week, based on a 12-hour workday. The program runs May 31-Aug. 19, Monday to Friday with some weekends required.

Children ages 9-13 interested in being cast would need to email PokerFace@gwcnyc.com with a subject line of “Hudson Valley local BBQ Kids”. Applicants must include the child’s name, age, contact number, photos, if they are in the Screen Actors Guild, and what identification they would be using. They also must state if they are fully vaccinated and boostered against COVID-19 (if eligible), or if they would request an accommodation.

The children must be available this Monday and Tuesday in Walden, and have proof of a negative COVID test.

Lyonne is known for her starring role in Netflix's "Russian Doll," and roles in "Orange is the New Black" and the "American Pie" movie series. She was recently announced as the host of "Saturday Night Live's" season finale on May 21.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: 'Poker Face' filming: Want a job on set? A role for your kid? Here's how.

Poughkeepsie Journal

Poughkeepsie Journal

