ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Judge: State can get medical files in ex-Raider Ruggs' case

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kUxiq_0fdQ23ee00

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Nevada judge has ruled that prosecutors can obtain medical records about injuries that former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs’ girlfriend received in a high-speed crash that killed a woman last November.

Attorney Peter Christiansen did not immediately respond Friday to messages about whether he’ll appeal to the Nevada Supreme Court. The judge issued the ruling on Kiara Jenai Kilgo-Washington’s medical files April 27.

A preliminary hearing of evidence in the case against Ruggs has been delayed by postponements and legal moves by Christiansen and Ruggs’ attorneys, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld.

Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Ann Zimmerman on Wednesday rescheduled it for June 16.

In court filings, Christiansen has argued that Kilgo-Washington is not charged with a crime and her health information is protected by federal and state doctor-patient confidentiality laws.

Clark County District Court Judge Tara Clark Newberry ruled that disclosure of the records is permitted under exceptions to state law about protected health information.

Prosecutors say the records will show Kilgo-Washington suffered substantial injuries in the fiery crash early last Nov. 2. Ruggs is accused of causing the collision while driving 156 mph (251 kph) with a blood-alcohol level twice the Nevada legal limit.

Tina Tintor, 23, died while her vehicle burned, despite efforts from bystanders to free her from the wreckage, according to coroner records and witness accounts.

Ruggs, 23, a former first-round NFL draft pick, was released by the Raiders hours after the wreck. He remains on house arrest with electronic GPS and alcohol monitors.

Ruggs faces a mandatory two years in prison and possibly more than 50 years if he’s convicted of driving under the influence causing death and substantial injury. He also is charged with misdemeanor gun possession after police reported finding a loaded handgun in his demolished Chevrolet Corvette.

Both Ruggs and Kilgo-Washington were hospitalized after the crash. Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson said Ruggs suffered a leg injury and Kilgo-Washington underwent arm surgery.

Kilgo-Washington and Ruggs have a young daughter together.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Florida sheriff arrests own daughter for meth trafficking

A sheriff in Florida arrested his own daughter on drug charges as his department continues its war on addictive substances. Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith gave a statement on April 19 confirming that his daughter, Kristen Kent, had been arrested under suspicion of meth trafficking two days prior. "Methamphetamine does...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
State
Nevada State
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Government
KIRO 7 Seattle

2 plead guilty in scheme to manipulate Amazon Marketplace

SEATTLE — Two more defendants have pleaded guilty for their role in a multimillion-dollar scheme to manipulate the Amazon Marketplace e-commerce platform. Six people have been charged in the conspiracy, which federal prosecutors say involved paying bribes to get Amazon employees and contractors to leak confidential data and to use that data to grant certain sellers a competitive advantage on Amazon Marketplace.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Chesnoff
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
2K+
Followers
11K+
Post
331K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy