ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rome, GA

Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

By Trena Howell
sky21.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Joseph Lancaster, 25 of Rome, was arrested this week after...

sky21.com

Comments / 1

Related
sky21.com

Mr. Lester Arrested for Viciously Attacking Woman

Kenneth Wayne Lester, 58 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a location on Calhoun Avenue. Reports said that the victim was left with a disfigured face, bruising on her side and severe bloody marks to her leg. Lester is charged with...
ROME, GA
WRBL News 3

Wanted LaGrange man arrested after four-hour stand-off with police

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, around 12:40 p.m., LaGrange Police noticed a stolen Nissan Rogue parked at 1105 Troup St., in LaGrange, Georgia. The vehicle was stolen in Warner Robbins, Georgia, by Jacoby Futch, 37, from LaGrange, Georgia. Authorities discovered Futch, who had numerous outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm in […]
LAGRANGE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rome, GA
Rome, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
sky21.com

Man Arrested for Stalking While Carrying a Gun

Joshua Kent Casey, 45 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with a gun while stalking a woman at a home on Heather Circle. Police said that Casey was observed in a fenced-in backyard entering a workshop that he did not have permission to be in. Officers said that after giving Casey verbal commands to exit the building but failed to do so. A proceeding foot chase then resulted in Casey being taken into custody.
hometownheadlines.com

Floyd County Police: Rome man charged with three counts of disrupting schools, terroristic threats following domestic situation.

A 28-year-old Rome man faces five charges including three alleging disruption of school operations in a situation that had the Model schools on a soft lockdown Monday morning. Floyd County Police also have charged Joshua Tyler Locklear with making terroristic threats and acts as well as transmitting a false public alarm. FPCD reports show the arrest stems from a threat to shoot a woman if she picked up her kids at the schools.
CBS 46

Woman shoots man allegedly impersonating officer, claims self-defense

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times by a woman claiming she was being followed. It happened on Sunday around 11:35 p.m. along Peachtree Road NE. According to investigators, the woman, who was driving for a ride-share company had dropped off a passenger near Cheshire Bridge Road when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Attempted Murder#Violent Crime
nowhabersham.com

Homeless man murdered in Gainesville

Investigators have determined that a man found dead at a homeless camp Friday morning in Gainesville was murdered. The body of Billie Lee Davis, 37, was found along the woodline at the edge of the camp in the Queen City Parkway bridge area. A homeless camp resident alerted officials to...
GAINESVILLE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
bobgermanylaw.com

Fulton, MS – Jabahrie Green Dead, Suspect Arrested Following Crash on I-22

The incident took place on the bridge of the westbound lanes of Interstate 22. According to the Itawamba County Coroner, the deceased passenger has since been identified as Jabahrie Green, a resident of Lithonia, GA. The Itawamba County Sheriff reported that they will be taking the driver, 21-year-old Murian Glass,...
FULTON, MS
sky21.com

Homeless Man Burglarizes Broad Street Business

A homeless 54 year-old man, Ricky Lee Jones, was arrested this week after he was allegedly found with drugs while burglarizing a building on North Broad Street. Reports said that Jones entered 1501 North Broad Street without permission. When officers arrived they found Jones inside. A search of Jones led officers to locate crack cocaine and marijuana on him.
CHATTOOGA COUNTY, GA
sky21.com

Florida Resident Jailed in Georgia for Attempted Murder

Patrick Luke Sutton, 28 of Cape Canaveral, Florida, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly attempted to murder a 69-year-old woman. Reports stated that Sutton used a deadly weapon in an attempt to assault the woman while imprisoning her. He was captured near the intersection of Turner McCall Blvd and...
ROME, GA
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Sunday, May 15th

Tony McMurrey, age 55 of Piedmont – Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (two counts);. Austin Posey, age 22 of Ft Payne – Pubblic Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct;. Jason Finley, age 41 of Leeds – Failure to Appear/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Cierra Jackson, age 23...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
The Citizen Online

Forgery suspect waits in bank to cash 4 bad checks while police arrive

A former Fayetteville restaurant employee reportedly threatened to “shoot up the place” after arriving at the location, screaming at employees and blocking the drive-thru. A lack of evidence led to no charges being filed for the threat. Fayetteville police on May 11 responded to the Checkers restaurant on...
FAYETTEVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Clarkesville man suspected in string of catalytic converter thefts arrested

Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a weeks-long investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts across the county. Deputies picked up Michael Seth Jones at his residence in the 200 block of Madison Street in Clarkesville on May 14. He’s the main suspect in the theft of dozens of catalytic converters, most of which were stolen from vehicles left overnight in church parking lots.
CLARKESVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy