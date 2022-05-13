Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Joshua Kent Casey, 45 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with a gun while stalking a woman at a home on Heather Circle. Police said that Casey was observed in a fenced-in backyard entering a workshop that he did not have permission to be in. Officers said that after giving Casey verbal commands to exit the building but failed to do so. A proceeding foot chase then resulted in Casey being taken into custody.

11 HOURS AGO