Man Arrested for Attempted Murder

Kenneth Wayne Lester, 58 of Rome, was arrested this week after reports said he viciously attacked a woman at a location on Calhoun Avenue. Reports said that the victim was left with a disfigured face, bruising on her side and severe bloody marks to her leg. Lester is charged with...
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Sunday, around 12:40 p.m., LaGrange Police noticed a stolen Nissan Rogue parked at 1105 Troup St., in LaGrange, Georgia. The vehicle was stolen in Warner Robbins, Georgia, by Jacoby Futch, 37, from LaGrange, Georgia. Authorities discovered Futch, who had numerous outstanding felony warrants for aggravated assault with a firearm in […]
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – On Friday, around 10:44 p.m., LaGrange Police Officers responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center, located at 1514 Vernon Rd. in LaGrange, Georgia, in response to a subject suffering from a gunshot wound. After arriving at the scene, LaGrange Police Officers spoke with the juvenile victim, who suffered a gunshot wound […]
Joshua Kent Casey, 45 of Cave Spring, was arrested this week after reports said he was found with a gun while stalking a woman at a home on Heather Circle. Police said that Casey was observed in a fenced-in backyard entering a workshop that he did not have permission to be in. Officers said that after giving Casey verbal commands to exit the building but failed to do so. A proceeding foot chase then resulted in Casey being taken into custody.
A 28-year-old Rome man faces five charges including three alleging disruption of school operations in a situation that had the Model schools on a soft lockdown Monday morning. Floyd County Police also have charged Joshua Tyler Locklear with making terroristic threats and acts as well as transmitting a false public alarm. FPCD reports show the arrest stems from a threat to shoot a woman if she picked up her kids at the schools.
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta police are investigating after a man was shot several times by a woman claiming she was being followed. It happened on Sunday around 11:35 p.m. along Peachtree Road NE. According to investigators, the woman, who was driving for a ride-share company had dropped off a passenger near Cheshire Bridge Road when a man, later identified as 21-year-old Tyriq Qwadere Wiggins-Younger, attempted to use his vehicle to block her from leaving the area.
Investigators have determined that a man found dead at a homeless camp Friday morning in Gainesville was murdered. The body of Billie Lee Davis, 37, was found along the woodline at the edge of the camp in the Queen City Parkway bridge area. A homeless camp resident alerted officials to...
Jury selection began Monday in the case of the Huntsville woman accused of poisoning and killing her husband nearly four years ago. Investigators say Marjorie Nikki Cappello used insulin that she stole from her workplace, North Alabama Specialty Hospital in Athens, to poison her husband, James Cappello. In 2018, when...
A Georgia woman is on the run after she tried to smuggle drugs and other contraband into a county jail where she worked, authorities said Sunday. TreQuera Lashell Ford, a 24-year-old contract medical worker for the Fulton County Jail, arrived for her shift Saturday smelling of marijuana, Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat told FOX5 Atlanta.
The incident took place on the bridge of the westbound lanes of Interstate 22. According to the Itawamba County Coroner, the deceased passenger has since been identified as Jabahrie Green, a resident of Lithonia, GA. The Itawamba County Sheriff reported that they will be taking the driver, 21-year-old Murian Glass,...
A homeless 54 year-old man, Ricky Lee Jones, was arrested this week after he was allegedly found with drugs while burglarizing a building on North Broad Street. Reports said that Jones entered 1501 North Broad Street without permission. When officers arrived they found Jones inside. A search of Jones led officers to locate crack cocaine and marijuana on him.
Patrick Luke Sutton, 28 of Cape Canaveral, Florida, was arrested in Rome after he allegedly attempted to murder a 69-year-old woman. Reports stated that Sutton used a deadly weapon in an attempt to assault the woman while imprisoning her. He was captured near the intersection of Turner McCall Blvd and...
Tony McMurrey, age 55 of Piedmont – Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree (two counts);. Austin Posey, age 22 of Ft Payne – Pubblic Intoxication and Disorderly Conduct;. Jason Finley, age 41 of Leeds – Failure to Appear/Unlawful Possession of Controlled Substance and Drug Paraphernalia;. Cierra Jackson, age 23...
A former Fayetteville restaurant employee reportedly threatened to “shoot up the place” after arriving at the location, screaming at employees and blocking the drive-thru. A lack of evidence led to no charges being filed for the threat. Fayetteville police on May 11 responded to the Checkers restaurant on...
Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies have made an arrest in a weeks-long investigation into a string of catalytic converter thefts across the county. Deputies picked up Michael Seth Jones at his residence in the 200 block of Madison Street in Clarkesville on May 14. He’s the main suspect in the theft of dozens of catalytic converters, most of which were stolen from vehicles left overnight in church parking lots.
STEELE, Ala. (WIAT/QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Charlotte men are now in jail after officers recovered over 250 pounds of marijuana during a routine traffic stop in Alabama early Monday morning. Steele Police Chief Mark Ward said that at approximately 1:30 a.m. Monday, a cargo van was pulled over...
Comments / 1