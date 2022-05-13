ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Innocent Flirting? Scott Disick Comments on Khloe Kardashian’s Body: ‘Wear It Well’

Too much! Scott Disick commented on Khloé Kardashian ’s body once again, and it’s getting pretty suspicious .

The Good American founder posted a photo on her Instagram Stories, sharing all the new items she received from his clothing line, Talentless. The Flip It Like Disick star reposted the photo on his Instagram Stories with the text, “ Wear it well with that body Khlo.”

This isn’t the first time that Scott made a frisky comment to the Revenge Body star. In fact, he commented on the reality personality’s physique during the series premiere of The Kardashians .

After arriving at his house to talk about the family barbeque that he wasn’t invited to, Khloé was greeted with a flirtatious comment from Lord Disick himself.

“God must’ve broke the mold when he made you,” he said. “Get these cameras out of here and go upstairs then.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qu37m_0fdQ0cL800 Khloé later admitted in a confessional that he speaks to her in a flirtier manner than a normal brother — as she calls him — would. “The whole thing’s f--king weird,” she said about their relationship.

The two have remained close, even when Scott wasn’t on the best terms with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian . In August 2021, he DMed her ex Younes Bendjima , talking negatively about the POOSH founder and fiancé Travis Barker ’s PDA-filled European vacation.

Just two month later, Scott and KoKo were spotted linking arms while strolling around Calabasas, California.

Khloé isn’t the only Kardashian sister he’s … somewhat … hit on before. During the Wednesday, April 11 episode of the hit Hulu show, Kim Kardashian invited the New York native over to her house to get feedback on an outfit she put together.

In true Scott Disick fashion, the entrepreneur went a little too far with his compliments .

While entering her wardrobe room, he asked if the SKIMS founder was decent but said he’d still enter the room if she wasn’t. The comments didn’t stop there, though.

“Butt-ass-tight Missoni dress,” he told Kim when explaining when her look is now that she’s divorced from ex-husband Kanye West . “Some big ass heels with that big ass hanging out,” he continued. “And you’ll be looking fire.”

