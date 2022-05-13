Jefferson Community Health and Life permanently closing Plymouth Clinic

HASTINGS, NE — The Executive Director of the Hastings College Foundation is moving on but is expected to still be connected to the college. A college spokesman says Gary Freeman has accepted a position with the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation. He had served in his role with the Hastings College Foundation since 2013. While in charge, Freeman helped grow the college’s endowment to more than $100 million. The foundation also supported the construction of the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center, renovation of the Daugherty Center for Student Engagement and other campus projects.

