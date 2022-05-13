Harat’s Irish Pub Planning Second South Florida Location

The Serbian-born, international chain of Irish pubs is doubling its presence in the United States by adding a location in Broward County. What Now on Friday came across a recent plan review filing for the new location that was initiated on May 11.

Per the filing, the new unit will appear at 100 Commercial Blvd. At this location, Harat’s Irish Pub will have journeyed far from the east to land next to other restaurants like: Even Keel Fish Shack, Mulligan’s and Vinnie’s.

Harat’s Pub Miami LLC is behind the filing. The owners of the new establishment are: Andrey Serebryanik, Dimitri Serebrianik and Yuri Denisenko, according to the Division of Corporations records. What Now attempted to reach the owners for more information, but we have yet to hear back.

The brand’s website indicates that there are franchises in Russia, Croatia, Kazakhstan, Slovenia and the United States. The only other location in the states is in Hollywood, roughly 18 miles from where the new unit will open.

Watch out for the global pub’s appearance on Commercial Boulevard soon. To find out more regarding the company’s beginnings and westward expansion, check their website.