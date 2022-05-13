Doc Rivers to Return as Sixers Coach in 2022

GM Daryl Morey indicated that Doc Rivers will return as the coach of the Sixers during the 2022-23 season.

“Yes,” Morey told the media when asked if Rivers would return. “I just think he’s a great coach and I love working with him.”

Despite Rivers having three seasons and $24 million left on his contract, speculation about the coach moving on has persisted leading up to the Sixers’ second-round loss.

The Lakers had reportedly been waiting out their coaching search until the Sixers were eliminated from contention.

