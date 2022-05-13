ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tragic loss.’ Fundraiser started after 21-year-old Pasco student dies in crash

By Cameron Probert
 3 days ago

Friends and relatives are raising money for the family of a Pasco student who died in a motorcycle crash this week.

Dmitriy “Dima” Tverdokhleb, 21, was heading west on “A” Street in Pasco when his motorcycle s mashed into a Honda heading north on Fourth Avenue just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was rushed to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland where he died.

Pasco police have released no other information about their investigation into the crash. The woman driving the car also was injured but her name and condition have not been released.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YeBWA_0fdPwTsz00
His motorcycle collided with a car at Fourth Avenue and “A” Street in Pasco on Tuesday. Courtesy Aiden Whitaker

Tverdokhleb was described as a loving brother, son and cousin and a good friend as part of a GoFundMe organized by Anna Koval. She said it was a tragic loss.

“In this hard time for the parents of Dmitriy Tverdokhleb, we would like to take the financial load off of their shoulders,” Koval said in the GoFundMe. “We ask that whatever amount God puts on your heart to donate.”

By Friday morning, the fundraiser had raised more than $8,800. People can donate by going to bit.ly/TverdokhlebFundraiser

Tverdokhleb moved to the Tri-Cities shortly after he was born in Rivne, Ukraine, and had lived most of his life in the Tri-Cities, according to a death notice from Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco.

His family members described him as having a youthful energy that brought the room to life.

He had plans to become a truck driver and was heading back home from school when the crash happened.

According to his Facebook page, the former Chiawana High student had a passion for racing, cars and motorcycles.

