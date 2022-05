Press release from the Office of Governor Ron DeSantis. Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced his approval of over $125 million for nursing education for the 2022 – 2023 Fiscal Year, bringing the total amount of investment in workforce education funding to more than $5 billion since 2019. Additional funding for nurses in this year’s budget will include student loan reimbursement and scholarships for nurses, expanding infrastructure at colleges and universities that provide nursing education, and salary and recruitment incentives for nurses within the Department of Veterans Affairs.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO