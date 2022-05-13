The hottest tickets from the NFL’s 2022 schedule release

Love him or hate him, I think we can all agree that Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace up a pair of cleats. And even at the ripe age of 38, he’s still the best in the business. Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP wins and is set to start the 2022 season with a new-look offense.
The former New Orleans Saints legendary quarterback Drew Brees made his debut as an analyst for NBC after retiring from the NFL. He seemed to do a decent job on set but did tend to struggle a bit in the booth calling games. Now, after just one year as an analyst, Brees makes an intriguing career decision.
A longtime National Football League star was officially arrested on Friday after having a warrant out for his arrest. Earl Thomas, a longtime star defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was apprehended in Texas on Friday, May 13. The former NFL star has been charged with a...
Erin Andrews lost a couple of big-time teammates this offseason in Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Both Aikman and Buck left Fox Sports for ESPN. "With the change that’s happening at FOX, I do have faith in our network," Andrews said following their departure. "I know they have obviously been an amazing network for so long."
Where there is smoke about sports broadcasters, there is fire. After one season with NBC, former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is done at the Peacock, The New York Post reported Sunday. There was a buzz about Brees having been available to FOX while it looked to fill out...
Clayton Weishuhn was a legend in Texas High School football and he would end dominating at Angelo State to eventually play in the NFL. We are learning Weishuhn was killed in an automobile accident in Texas. Clayton Weishuhn played in the NFL with the New England Patriots and Green Bay...
The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
Greg Olsen is getting a promotion. The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reports Olsen and FOX Sports “have already begun discussions to make Olsen the No. 1 analyst, according to sources. No contract is completed, but Olsen is on his way to standing next to Kevin Burkhardt on Super Bowl Sunday.”
Will Rob Gronkowski return to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL season? Now that Tom Brady is back and Bruce Arians has moved on from the head coaching spot, it’s the last real burning question that the franchise had heading into the preseason. Friday, Buccaneers...
