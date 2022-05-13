The hottest tickets from the NFL’s 2022 schedule release

Love him or hate him, I think we can all agree that Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace up a pair of cleats. And even at the ripe age of 38, he’s still the best in the business. Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP wins and is set to start the 2022 season with a new-look offense.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO