Seattle, WA

The hottest tickets from the NFL’s 2022 schedule release

By www.espn.com - NFL
thegamenashville.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTom Brady and Aaron Rodgers’ (possible)...

www.thegamenashville.com

Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers season passing yards prop bet is shockingly low

Love him or hate him, I think we can all agree that Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever lace up a pair of cleats. And even at the ripe age of 38, he’s still the best in the business. Rodgers is coming off back-to-back MVP wins and is set to start the 2022 season with a new-look offense.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Was Finally Arrested On Friday

A longtime National Football League star was officially arrested on Friday after having a warrant out for his arrest. Earl Thomas, a longtime star defensive back for the Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, was apprehended in Texas on Friday, May 13. The former NFL star has been charged with a...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Erin Andrews Had 1-Word Reaction To Tom Brady News: Fans React

Erin Andrews lost a couple of big-time teammates this offseason in Troy Aikman and Joe Buck. Both Aikman and Buck left Fox Sports for ESPN. "With the change that’s happening at FOX, I do have faith in our network," Andrews said following their departure. "I know they have obviously been an amazing network for so long."
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to latest Rob Gronkowski update

Will Rob Gronkowski return to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022 NFL season? Now that Tom Brady is back and Bruce Arians has moved on from the head coaching spot, it’s the last real burning question that the franchise had heading into the preseason. Friday, Buccaneers...
TAMPA, FL

