I have to admit Sunday was a pretty cool day for people who enjoy the sport of bowling on television as one regular season reached its end and another had its beginning. The PBA’s regular season came to an end when Kyle Troup won the championship round of the PBA playoffs at Jupiter, Florida, while Stefanie Johnson ran the stepladder at the opening tournament of the PWBA tour in Rockford, Illinois. For Troup it was back-to-back playoff wins and $100,000, while Johnson won her first title in four years and an elevated first prize of $20,000.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO