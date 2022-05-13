ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

The CW Cuts Many of Its Shows — Is the Company Going Out of Business?

MarketRealist
MarketRealist
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

TV on The CW is getting shaken up. Viewers may have woken up on May 13 and saw that their favorite shows have been canceled. If you watch any shows on The CW, you may want to check the status of your favorite series. Why is The CW canceling shows, and...

marketrealist.com

Primetimer

The CW's cancelation of a slew of shows marks its biggest-ever transformation as ratings become a priority ahead of its sale

After years of expansion, The CW went down to 11 new and returning shows on Thursday with Legacies, Charmed, Dynasty, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark, 4400 and Naomi joining the recently canceled Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman. The cancelations are a result of the pending sale to Nexstar and a change in the fundamental way The CW operates and makes decisions, as Deadline's Nellie Andreeva explains. "Having functioned as an extension of its parent companies’ studios, Warner Bros. TV and CBS TV Studios, the CW’s role had been to help launch series which the two studios can exploit in streaming and international," says Andreeva. "A number of renewals over the years were dictated by the shows’ value to the studios, not the network, which explained why the low-rated Dynasty ran for five seasons on the CW. The show, which was canceled today, was the subject of a rich deal between CBS Studios and Netflix and making money for the studio regardless of its performance on the CW. After the CW’s sale, while Warner Bros. and Paramount are expected to retain minority stakes and continue to supply programming for it, their interests will no longer be above those of the network. The 2019 end of WBTV and CBS Studios’ Netflix output deal for the CW programming also played a role in some of the cancellations as newer series go to HBO Max/Paramount+ and do not bring in external streaming revenue, putting more pressure on them to deliver for the studios. (The end of the Netflix pact has been beneficial for the CW, which can now monetize its shows with a full-season stack for all of but The Flash, Riverdale and All American.)" ALSO: Julie Plec, who saw the cancelations of two of her CW shows and one NBC show on Thursday, compared the axings to Red Wedding.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

The CW Cancels ‘Legacies,’ ‘Dynasty’ & 5 More

It’s a sad news day for fans of the CW shows. The network has canceled Charmed (after four seasons), Dynasty (after five seasons), In the Dark (after its fourth season, premiering on June 6), Legacies (after four seasons, marking an end to the Vampire Diaries francise), Roswell, New Mexico (after four seasons, also premiering on June 6), 4400 (after its first season), and Naomi (after its first season). This news comes after DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman were canceled, after Seasons 7 and 3, respectively, at the end of April. (News of both cancellations came via executive producers’ statements on social media.)
TV SERIES
B100

‘Riverdale’ Survives Massive CW Show Cancellations Despite Increasingly Convoluted Plot, Disinterest From Cast

Somehow, Riverdale has made it through of what was essentially The Hunter Games of The CW series cancellations. On Thursday (May 12), The CW announced its lineup for the upcoming television season, which included an onslaught of cancellations including In The Dark, Legacies (which will conclude The Vampire Diaries franchise), Dynasty, 4400, Charmed, Naomi, Roswell New Mexico, Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow.
RIVERDALE, IA
Deadline

Julie Plec Salutes ‘Legacies’, ‘Roswell’ & ‘The Endgame’ Teams In Social Media Farewells, Promises Satisfying Finales For CW Shows

Click here to read the full article. Julie Plec is raising a social media glass to her team, colleagues, friends and fans who were affected by The CW’s decision to cancel her shows Legacies and Roswell, and NBC’s ruling that The Endgame should be ended. Initially, Plec tweeted a short statement on the cancellations.“It’s the Red Wedding at WBTV/CW today,” she tweeted at first. “Much more to say, but not today. Loads of gratitude coming for fans and cast and crew in future tweets. But today, we mourn.” After a proper mourning period, she came back to Twitter with a long string...
ROSWELL, NM
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
TVLine

All American: Homecoming Spinoff Renewed for Season 2 at The CW

Click here to read the full article. The CW is enrolling at Bringston University for another year. All American: Homecoming has scored a Season 2 renewal at the network, TVLine has learned. As of May 3, All American: Homecoming is averaging 670,000 total weekly viewers and a 0.2 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), down 39 and 50 percent from its sire’s lead-in. Out of the 19 dramas that The CW has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 17 in audience and is among nine shows that trail All American, The Flash and Superman & Lois in the demo. An offshoot of The...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Variety

‘Legacies’ Canceled After Four Seasons at CW

Click here to read the full article. “Legacies” has been canceled after four seasons at The CW, Variety has learned. The show is the latest CW drama to get canceled. Previously, the network announced it was not moving ahead with new seasons of the DC shows “Naomi,” “Batwoman,” and “Legends of Tomorrow” as well as “4400,” “Charmed,” “Dynasty,” “Roswell, New Mexico,” and “In the Dark.” The cancellation of “Legacies” brings the “Vampire Diaries” universe to a close at The CW. “The Vampire Diaries” ran from 2009-2017 at the network, while the spinoff “The Originals” aired from 2013-2018. “Legacies” debuted in 2018. “Legacies” was set...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Big Sky’ Renewed For Season 3 At ABC; Jensen Ackles Joins As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. The mysteries of Big Sky will continue at ABC, which has renewed the David E. Kelly series for season three. The series stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.  Jensen Ackles, who guest starred in the season two finale, joins the cast as a series regular in season three. The Supernatural star plays Beau Arlen, a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb. Ackles, Deadline understands, is on a one-year deal.  Jamie-Lynn Sigler has also been upped...
NFL
MarketRealist

Chicken Soup Bolsters Its Streaming Services, Acquires Redbox

Redbox was hoping that its SPAC deal in late 2021 would help push it to new heights. However, that has changed with Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, an entertainment company, purchasing Redbox to go private. Article continues below advertisement. Redbox still has thousands of movie rental kiosks located around...
BUSINESS
Hello Magazine

The CW viewers outraged as seven popular dramas canceled - details

The CW have announced that they have canceled seven of their original series - and needless to say, fans aren't happy!. The US channel has confirmed that the likes of Naomi, 4400, Roswell New Mexico, In the Dark, Charmed, Dynasty and Vampire Diaries spinoff series Legacies will not be returning for new seasons in the fall.
TV SERIES
Decider.com

‘The Vampire Diaries’ Co-Creator Julie Plec Mourns Cancellation of ‘Legacies’: “What a Run We’ve All Had”

Following yesterday’s wave of cancellations at The CW, one of the network’s biggest creators is speaking her mind. Julie Plec, executive producer of canceled series Legacies and Roswell, New Mexico, addressed the end of her CW shows in a Twitter thread Friday. Plec, who co-created The Vampire Diaries (which takes place in the same universe as Legacies), called the slew of cancellations “the Red Wedding” in a tweet sent out Thursday, which she followed up with a longer statement today. “A toast thread to the fallen and the fans who have to say goodbye…,” she began, before giving a shoutout to Roswell, New Mexico, “a love letter...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Roswell, New Mexico's Final Season Trailer Reveals New Alien Threats — Will Max and Liz Get a Happy Ending?

Click here to read the full article. “How do we just drive off into the sunset when I feel like the next thing is around the corner?” That’s the big question facing Liz and Max in the fourth (and final) season of The CW’s Roswell, New Mexico, premiering Monday, June 6 (8/7c). Actually, as you’ll see in the just-released trailer, it’s one of the big questions. As previously reported, the residents of Roswell will face a number of new threats this season: Andrew Lees (The Originals) and Zoe Cipres (grown-ish) are recurring as a bank-robbing duo named — wait for it — Bonnie and Clyde....
ROSWELL, NM
Primetimer

The CW Capitalizes on Supernatural Success With Three New Shows

The CW has canceled eight series in recent weeks — including Charmed, Dynasty, and Roswell, New Mexico on Thursday — but it's determined to stay in the Supernatural business. All three of the network's new series for Fall 2022 feature members of the Supernatural cast, and one, The Winchesters, is a prequel to the long-running drama, which called The CW home for 15 seasons.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

The CW Cancels Six Fan-Favorite Shows

Six fan-favorite shows have all been canceled by The CW. The DC superhero series Naomi comes to an end after only one season; the network's reboot of Dynasty concludes after five seasons; the reboot of The 4400 is ending after only one season; another reboot in Roswell, New Mexico is concluding after four seasons; The CW's Charmed is finishing up its run with four seasons; and In the Dark is also ending with Season 4.
ROSWELL, NM
Primetimer

Dynasty was among the lowest-rated scripted shows, but its continued renewal was an example of the "free lunch" that The CW is ending with 10 cancelations

"To understand what’s happening now at The CW, it’s best to look back to why the network was launched in the first place," explains The Hollywood Reporter's Lesley Goldberg of The CW axing more series (10) than it renewed (eight). "Warners and CBS Studios saw the network as a cash cow: both studios would supply low-cost scripted series to the network and cash in with lucrative international rights. Then, in 2011, Warners and CBS Studios added revenue from a $1 billion Netflix streaming deal as shows like (Julie) Plec’s The Vampire Diaries spinoffs The Originals and the unceremoniously canceled Legacies added a secondary revenue stream. It didn’t matter that The CW was never profitable because both studios — then part of Viacom and Time Warner, respectively — made money hand over fist via foreign sales and the Netflix output deal. The business model was so lucrative that The CW expanded to original programming on Fridays and Sundays and largely stopped canceling much of anything. The CW canceled (or gave a proper farewell) to an average of only 3.3 shows during the past decade — a far cry from this season’s 10. In the same time frame, The CW renewed an average of 10.3 shows annually (vs. eight this year), while new show volume (three) is a bit below the norm (3.9)." So why did shows like Dynasty stop being viable? "Blame streaming. And mergers. And The CW’s impending sale," says Goldberg. She adds that those factors have combined in a loss of billions of dollars in revenue, making Dynasty and its low-rated ilk no longer profitable. ALSO: Broadcasting had a great year, so why end the season with a "Red Wedding's" cancelation dump?
TV SERIES
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
51K+
Followers
8K+
Post
10M+
Views
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

