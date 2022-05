Tulane has fired baseball coach Travis Jewett, first reported Kendall Rogers of D1baseball. “We thank Coach Jewett for his service to Tulane University. I am confident in Coach Uhlman’s leadership of our program. He will continue to support our tremendous student-athletes as we end the regular season this weekend and prepare for the American Athletic Conference Tournament,” said Troy Dannen, Director of Athletics in a statement Monday.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 8 HOURS AGO