Amazing Ava Grace! Pace junior wins state title in javelin

Pensacola is in a unique geographical location, especially when it comes to Division I football. Tucked between Tallahassee and Tuscaloosa, there’s no true favorite. There’s a mix of Florida State fans and Alabama fans, but the team from Gainesville would like to have a word, too. On Thursday...
The Emerald Coast Open came to a close on Sunday after a big ‘restaurant week‘ followed by the Lionfish Festival. The total number of lionfish caught between the pre-tournament and this weekend was a combined 13,827!. In 2021, a total of 10,250 lionfish were removed. 😱😱😱
The Emerald Coast Open, the world’s largest lionfish tournament, returned to Destin, Florida this past weekend removing an over 11,000 lionfish in the two-day period. This impressive number is in addition to the 2,582 lionfish removed during the pre-tournament competition, which kicked off on February 1, 2021. In total,...
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — New stadiums under construction at five Mobile high schools may not be ready for play this fall. Vigor, LeFlore, B.C. Rain, Davidson and Williamson are all getting new football stadiums. However, supply chain delays and the weather are now being blamed on delays which means those schools may need to find new home fields for the upcoming season.
On Friday, May 13th, 2022, U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Cory Haggett was presented the Silver Star Medal and his second Bronze Star Medal at Hurlburt Field. Gen. Jim Slife, Air Force Special Operations Command commander, presided over the ceremony. Staff Sergeant Cory A. Haggett distinguished himself by gallantry in...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Myrtle Grove Elementary School held a celebration Saturday to mark 145 years of education in the community. Myrtle Grove Elementary opened in 1877 and is the oldest elementary school in Escambia County, next to the Methodist Church. The school was moved to the current brick building...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City continues to grow as they look to add new businesses to the area. The city will be adding an Academy Sports + Outdoors into the old Hobby Lobby in Stanford Station Shopping Center, and a Fazoli’s restaurant, near Bay City Point shopping center among other businesses in the near future.
If you’re looking for stunning sunrises, carefree afternoons, and sunsets that will take your breath away, Eagle Cottages at Gulf State Park is the perfect place to stay for a Gulf Shores and Orange Beach, Alabama, getaway. Eagle Cottages is a hidden oasis off of the bustling shore of the Gulf where you can reconnect with yourself, family, or friends. You’ll find this delightful row of cottages tucked into Gulf State Park. With a passion for sustainability and eco-friendly structures, your adventure will go hand in hand with protecting and learning about the various ecosystems within the 6,000 acres surrounding you.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mary B. Austin Elementary School has been placed on a “secure perimeter” mode for the rest of the day today, a school system official told FOX10 News. We’ve learned that someone made a threat to a family connected to Mary B. Austin and that...
First up, the Gulf Coast Hot Air Balloon Festival is taking place now and happening until Saturday at OWA. Even WKRG News 5 Chief Meteorologist Ed Bloodsworth will be on hand Friday night! So come on out to the 2021 Event of the Year from the Alabama Tourism Department and enjoy the entertainment, arts and crafts displays and more!
SOUTHPORT, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Power and Light is closing a chapter on coal in Southport. The company continued its demolition of the decommissioned coal units at the Smith plant on Saturday morning. You may have heard the implosion Saturday morning between 7:30 and 9:00 a.m. The Smith plant will continue to operate the clean-burning […]
For two decades, Kelly Flynn barely noticed the protesters who gathered almost daily along University Boulevard, the main public drag to the office park that houses her clinic, A Woman’s Choice of Jacksonville. The signs, the chants, the occasional blocked sidewalk – they all went with the territory of running an abortion clinic in Florida, one of the last states in the South where abortion remains widely accessible. Most mornings, Flynn would take a back route to avoid them. As soon as she turned left onto University Center Drive, the quiet road fronting the clinic’s two buildings, she almost forgot the protesters existed. The only people permitted to use the private road and parking lots were the medical staff who worked in the surrounding offices, their patients and approved visitors. Anyone else was trespassing.
An 11-foot alligator caused a traffic jam just NE of Orlando on April 27, 2022. Cars backed up as the alligator made its way across State Road 417. The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office thought the gator probably came from Lake Jesup, which has a reputation as being an alligator infested lake.
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Bay High administrators are working to address an embarrassing prank in the school’s yearbook. The offensive comments surfaced when the book was distributed to students this week. Principal Billy May said Friday that a student changed the word pelican on the spine of the book to a sexual phrase. A […]
Who doesn’t love a good steak? Well, maybe a vegetarian. Mashed highlighted some of the amazing steakhouses across America. I’m excited to report that I have been to Florida’s “Best Steakhouse” Linda’s La Cantina Steakhouse. This Orlando steak hot spot is really good. On...
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you were out at Salty Oak Brewing Company on Saturday night you might have had a celebrity bartender serving up your drinks. That celebrity was News 13’s very own Chief Meteorologist, Ross Whitley! Ross spent the night raising money for the Anchorage Children’s Home. Leana Carter preformed live and […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police arrested Anthony J. Griffin, 38 for a bank robbery on May 11. Police identified Griffin for the robbery at Regions Bank on Beal Parkway. Police located Griffin at the Quality Inn on Miracle Strip Parkway Thursday night. Officers said Griffin refused to give his name […]
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Parts of the NBC 15 area experienced severe weather Sunday. Dime size hail was reported in several locations such as West Mobile, Dauphin Island, and Robertsdale. If you have any videos of severe weather you would like to share with us click here.
SAMSON, Ala. (WTVY) -Brynlee Bowdoin, a six-year-old girl crowned Samson’s Little Miss last month, will advance to National Peanut Festival’s Little Miss competition after Samson officials backed off their plans to bar her. “That’s all I wanted. I just wanted them to make it right,” Brittany Bowdoin said...
